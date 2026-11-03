One app for all your rides in Eindhoven

Navigating a new city can be challenging, especially when every transport provider seems to have its own app, account and payment method. Whether you're commuting to work, running errands or exploring your new surroundings, figuring out the easiest way to get from A to B can quickly become complicated. In Eindhoven, umob brings different mobility options together in one app, making it easier to find a ride that fits your plans. All your mobility options in one place From cycling along Eindhoven's vibrant streets to catching a scooter or taking a cargo bike, there are plenty of ways to get around the city. The challenge is knowing what's available nearby and which option works best for your journey. umob is here to simplify that process. The app lets users find, compare, book and pay for different mobility options without the need to constantly switch between platforms. Depending on what's available locally, you can access shared bikes, e-bikes, electric scooters, cargo bikes, and other mobility services through one account.

For expats who are still getting to know Eindhoven, this can be particularly handy. Instead of downloading multiple apps and signing up with different providers, you can open umob, explore the options around you and compare prices before deciding how to travel. From felyx to Dott: different providers, one platform The app connects users with established mobility providers, including Dott, felyx and Cargoroo. Instead of checking each provider separately, you can see available vehicles on a map, compare options and prices, and follow the instructions in the app to book your chosen ride. The process is straightforward: download the app, create an account, add a payment method, and you're ready to explore the available options. Payments can be made using Apple Pay, Google Pay, PayPal or a credit card, keeping bookings and payments together in one place. In March 2026, Eindhoven became the first Dutch municipality to adopt a model that integrates four different types of shared vehicles under one contracting party. In turn, umob oversees the operational partners which, in Eindhoven, include Dott (e-bikes and bicycles), felyx (e-scooters) and Cargoroo by MOBY (cargo bikes). A convenient option that can help you save Convenience is one thing, but affordability matters too, particularly if you're regularly using multiple modes of transport.

Download umob from the App Store and use the code EXPAT5 to receive 5 euros in ride credit. With umob, bike rides start from 1,50 euros. You can even buy certain day passes directly in the app, giving you the chance to save up to 70% on your rides, depending on the pass. If you're a frequent traveller, monthly subscriptions are a great option, making regular journeys more affordable with one fixed monthly price. Useful in the Netherlands and beyond The platform is available in more than 300 cities across more than 28 countries, making it a useful option for expats who travel or enjoy exploring new destinations. The mobility services available vary by location, but the principle remains the same: one account, multiple providers and an easier way to get around. Ultimately, umob offers a practical solution to a familiar problem. Instead of navigating a patchwork of transport apps, you can start in one place, compare your options and choose the ride that works for you. For anyone living in or visiting Eindhoven, it could make getting around the city simpler, whether you're heading to work, meeting friends or discovering somewhere new.