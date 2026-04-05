Dutch deep-tech company to replace street lights with glowing road markings

Start-up company Luxene installs the first of its patented light-up road markings in the Netherlands. The new Guidance Light Lines increase safety and lower energy consumption.

Luxene launches pilot in Helmond

Fog, heavy rain, hail and snow are a driver's worst enemy. In the dark, they can make street markings invisible and cause blind navigation. Luxenes Guidance Light Lines glow in the dark and generate light along the full length of the road without relying on reflections from car lights.

A first pilot project is being trialled on the Automotive Campus in Helmond, the region of Eindhoven. The campus is renowned for offering real-life conditions to test infrastructure and technology solutions.

The innovative light system has been installed just in time for the Intertraffic Amsterdam 2026. The fair for mobility and infrastructure will host an international audience to examine the project of the Dutch company. If all goes well, this technology could soon be found on all roads in the Netherlands.