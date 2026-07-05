Getting a driving licence in the Netherlands has officially transformed into an expensive luxury item, forcing many young people to delay their exams. Recent data reveals that the average total cost has climbed to between 3.000 and 3.300 euros.

Soaring cost of a driving licence in the Netherlands

A Category B driving licence (rijbewijs) now sets candidates back thousands of euros, as reported by AD. Figures from driving school associations and the Central Office for Motor Vehicle Driver Testing (CBR) show that steep price hikes are impacting every part of the training process.

The financial hurdle is driven by rising fuel costs, inflation, and higher operating overheads for local businesses. Over the last decade, exam fees have steadily climbed, making the entire process increasingly inaccessible for those without significant savings.

Unless learners plan to pass on their first attempt, they should expect ongoing expenses. Currently, the vast majority of driving schools in the country charge between 50 and 72 euros per hour of instruction.