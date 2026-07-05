Learning to drive now unaffordable for many in the Netherlands
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Getting a driving licence in the Netherlands has officially transformed into an expensive luxury item, forcing many young people to delay their exams. Recent data reveals that the average total cost has climbed to between 3.000 and 3.300 euros.
Soaring cost of a driving licence in the Netherlands
A Category B driving licence (rijbewijs) now sets candidates back thousands of euros, as reported by AD. Figures from driving school associations and the Central Office for Motor Vehicle Driver Testing (CBR) show that steep price hikes are impacting every part of the training process.
The financial hurdle is driven by rising fuel costs, inflation, and higher operating overheads for local businesses. Over the last decade, exam fees have steadily climbed, making the entire process increasingly inaccessible for those without significant savings.
Unless learners plan to pass on their first attempt, they should expect ongoing expenses. Currently, the vast majority of driving schools in the country charge between 50 and 72 euros per hour of instruction.
Financial barriers change driving habits
Consequently, sector experts are noticing widespread procrastination behaviour (uitstelgedrag) among younger demographics. What used to be a standard rite of passage for teenagers turning 18 is increasingly being delayed until people are more financially stable.
The average candidate in the Netherlands requires 41 hours of lessons before they are deemed ready to take their practical exam. To secure the physical pink pass, statistics show that learners must sit the theory test an average of 2,5 times and take the practical driving test two times.
Newly arrived internationals facing these high fees may find that checking the rules for exchanging a foreign driving licence is a highly attractive alternative. Those who do not qualify for an exchange face navigating a system burdened by long waiting lists and rising costs.
Deputy Editor at IamExpat Media