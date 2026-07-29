Canal Parade in Amsterdam to have dedicated seating for first time

For the first time, spectators of the Canal Parade in Amsterdam will be able to sit in a grandstand as the boats go by. The WorldPride Canal Parade Stadium provides paid seating for 10.000 revellers.

WorldPride Canal Parade takes place in Amsterdam on Saturday

The Canal Parade has been a key part of Pride celebrations in the Dutch capital since the first one in 1996. This year, it is even more exciting as it takes place as part of WorldPride - the first time Amsterdam has been the host for the global event.

At 12pm on Saturday, August 1, the parade of around 80 boats all decorated according to this year’s theme of UNITY sets off from the Oosterdok, travelling via the Nieuwe Herengracht, Amstel, Prinsengracht, and around to the Westerdok. Thousands of spectators gather every year along the canals or on their own boats on the water to watch the parade go by - and this year isn’t expected to be any different.

Temporary grandstand put up on Prinsengracht for Canal Parade

Residents who live along the Prinsengracht may have noticed some construction going on on Tuesday. A 300-metre-long grandstand went up along the canal that will provide seating for 10.000 parade spectators.