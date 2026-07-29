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Canal Parade in Amsterdam to have dedicated seating for first time

Canal Parade in Amsterdam to have dedicated seating for first time

Image credit: Wut_Moppie / Shutterstock.com

By Simone Jacobs

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For the first time, spectators of the Canal Parade in Amsterdam will be able to sit in a grandstand as the boats go by. The WorldPride Canal Parade Stadium provides paid seating for 10.000 revellers.

WorldPride Canal Parade takes place in Amsterdam on Saturday

The Canal Parade has been a key part of Pride celebrations in the Dutch capital since the first one in 1996. This year, it is even more exciting as it takes place as part of WorldPride - the first time Amsterdam has been the host for the global event. 

At 12pm on Saturday, August 1, the parade of around 80 boats all decorated according to this year’s theme of UNITY sets off from the Oosterdok, travelling via the Nieuwe Herengracht, Amstel, Prinsengracht, and around to the Westerdok. Thousands of spectators gather every year along the canals or on their own boats on the water to watch the parade go by - and this year isn’t expected to be any different. 

Temporary grandstand put up on Prinsengracht for Canal Parade

Residents who live along the Prinsengracht may have noticed some construction going on on Tuesday. A 300-metre-long grandstand went up along the canal that will provide seating for 10.000 parade spectators.

This is the first time such a seating area has been provided for the Canal Parade in Amsterdam, reports NOS. The organisers are calling it the WorldPride Canal Parade Stadium and have emphasised that it is a “unique, one-off experience”. 

However, visitors will need to purchase a ticket for the seating, starting at 15 euros for a seat only and going up all the way to 275 euros for an all-inclusive ticket involving music, food, drinks and of course a seat. Local residents get free access to the stands, even though many prefer the view from their apartments. "I live on the third floor, so I just look over the stands," a local resident told AT5. "To be honest, I have the best seat," said another who lives on the fifth floor. 

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Simone Jacobs

Editor at IamExpat Media

Editor for the Netherlands at IamExpat Media. Simone studied Genetics and Zoology at the University of Pretoria in South Africa before moving to the Netherlands, where she has been working as a writer and editor since 2022. One thing she loves more than creating content is consuming it, mainly by reading books by the dozen. Other than being a book dragon, she is also a nature lover and enjoys hiking and animal training.Read more

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