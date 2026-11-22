Dutch authorities have warned shoppers about fraudulent online shops ahead of Black Friday and the festive season. Thousands of complaints have already been recorded in 2026, prompting consumer organisations to urge people to check websites before making purchases.

Thousands of complaints about fraudulent webshops in the Netherlands

The Netherlands Authority for Consumers and Markets (ACM), Consumentenbond, Juridisch Loket, Fraudehelpdesk and Dutch police issued a joint warning on November 18, ahead of Black Friday on November 27, Sinterklaas and Christmas.

According to the ACM, it received almost as many complaints about unreliable webshops in the first nine months of 2026 as during the whole of 2025. Fraudehelpdesk has also received around 12.000 complaints about fraudulent online shops this year.

Common problems include late or missing deliveries, poor-quality products and difficulties contacting customer services or returning purchases. The ACM also continues to receive complaints about dropshipping businesses, which ship products directly from suppliers abroad.