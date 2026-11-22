Black Friday warning: Fake online shops target shoppers in the Netherlands
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Dutch authorities have warned shoppers about fraudulent online shops ahead of Black Friday and the festive season. Thousands of complaints have already been recorded in 2026, prompting consumer organisations to urge people to check websites before making purchases.
Thousands of complaints about fraudulent webshops in the Netherlands
The Netherlands Authority for Consumers and Markets (ACM), Consumentenbond, Juridisch Loket, Fraudehelpdesk and Dutch police issued a joint warning on November 18, ahead of Black Friday on November 27, Sinterklaas and Christmas.
According to the ACM, it received almost as many complaints about unreliable webshops in the first nine months of 2026 as during the whole of 2025. Fraudehelpdesk has also received around 12.000 complaints about fraudulent online shops this year.
Common problems include late or missing deliveries, poor-quality products and difficulties contacting customer services or returning purchases. The ACM also continues to receive complaints about dropshipping businesses, which ship products directly from suppliers abroad.
Social media and AI make fake online shops harder to spot
Social media advertisements are increasingly directing consumers towards fraudulent websites, often by promoting attractive deals, according to the ACM. AI is also making it easier for scammers to create convincing websites, misleading product images and fake reviews, making fraudulent shops harder to identify.
The ACM has therefore launched its annual "Check before you buy, then order" (Eerst checken, dan bestellen) campaign, encouraging shoppers to research unfamiliar websites before purchasing.
How to avoid online shopping scams in the Netherlands
The ACM advises consumers to check independent reviews before ordering from unfamiliar websites, particularly when deals seem too good to be true. Shoppers should also verify the retailer's contact details, Chamber of Commerce (KvK) registration and any displayed trustmarks.
The Dutch police's Check de (ver)koper tool allows consumers to search for previous fraud reports linked to a webshop's URL, email address, phone number or bank account. However, a lack of reports does not guarantee that a website is trustworthy.
The ACM also recommends using payment methods with purchase protection, such as credit cards. Anyone who suspects they have been scammed can report it to the police and notify Fraudehelpdesk or ACM ConsuWijzer.
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