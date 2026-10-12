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AH cybersecurity incident disrupts deliveries, apps & discounts

AH cybersecurity incident disrupts deliveries, apps & discounts

Albert Heijn Security Incident Halts Online Deliveries

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By Fatma Nur Ozturk

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A cybersecurity incident affecting Dutch retailers Albert Heijn, Etos and Gall & Gall has disrupted websites, apps and online grocery deliveries since Sunday, October 11. Physical stores remain open, but customers may encounter incorrect shelf prices and problems with personalised discounts.

Albert Heijn, Etos & Gall & Gall affected by security incident

On Monday, October 12, parent company Ahold Delhaize confirmed a security issue within its network and said several systems had been taken offline as a precaution.

According to an official statement from Albert Heijn, websites, apps and customer services are temporarily unavailable. The supermarket's logistics systems have also been shut down, preventing online grocery deliveries until further notice.

The company is investigating the incident but has not provided further details about its cause.

Stores remain open but prices & discounts disrupted

Albert Heijn stores remain open, with checkout systems operating normally. However, electronic shelf labels may still display last week's promotional prices, meaning customers could see a higher price at the checkout.

Regular Bonus offers advertised in this week's leaflet remain valid, but personalised discounts linked to the Albert Heijn Bonus card and app are affected. Savings schemes, including Mijn Bonus Box, Koopzegels and Air Miles, are also temporarily unavailable.

Albert Heijn has promised to compensate customers who miss out on personal discounts and advises them to keep their receipts.

When will Albert Heijn's online services return?

The company has not yet announced when its websites, apps, customer services or delivery operations will be restored.

Ahold Delhaize says protecting the data of customers, employees and partners remains a priority. Albert Heijn has stated that further updates will be shared once more information becomes available.

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Fatma Nur Ozturk

Editor at IamExpat Media

Fatma Nur is a News Editor at IamExpat with a background in translation, journalism and linguistics. Having called Türkiye, Kosovo, the United States and the Netherlands home, she has developed a fascination with the ways language and culture shape our lives. When she's not exploring stories in the newsroom, she can usually be found on a theatre stage or making music with her orchestra. Her most discerning critic, however, remains her cat, Pars. Read more

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