Albert Heijn Security Incident Halts Online Deliveries

A cybersecurity incident affecting Dutch retailers Albert Heijn, Etos and Gall & Gall has disrupted websites, apps and online grocery deliveries since Sunday, October 11. Physical stores remain open, but customers may encounter incorrect shelf prices and problems with personalised discounts.

Albert Heijn, Etos & Gall & Gall affected by security incident

On Monday, October 12, parent company Ahold Delhaize confirmed a security issue within its network and said several systems had been taken offline as a precaution.

According to an official statement from Albert Heijn, websites, apps and customer services are temporarily unavailable. The supermarket's logistics systems have also been shut down, preventing online grocery deliveries until further notice.

The company is investigating the incident but has not provided further details about its cause.