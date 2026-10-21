Settling into life in a new country takes time. Whether you have moved for work, study, or a new adventure, staying connected with the people and places that matter remains essential. Sometimes a phone call or video chat is enough; other times you need to send physical items that cannot be delivered digitally. From critical paperwork to personal belongings and care packages, DHL Express helps you ship worldwide quickly and reliably. When timing matters Expats regularly need to send or receive critical paperwork. Common examples include residence permits, employment contracts, visa documentation, and urgent financial records. With time-sensitive shipments, you need complete confidence that everything arrives safely and on schedule. That is why choosing a trusted international delivery partner matters. Staying connected across borders Living abroad does not mean leaving everything behind. You might want to send gifts to family, share a taste of the Netherlands with friends abroad, or ship personal items to loved ones. It works in reverse, too: receiving favourite items from home can help make a new country feel familiar much faster.

Get 25% discount Enjoy a special treat from DHL Express: get 25% discount on all your shipments via DHL Express FAST. Use code DHLFAST25* and SHIP NOW. *valid until April 30, 2027 Know what you can ship Shipping internationally comes with rules and regulations that vary by destination. Some products are prohibited, while others can only be shipped under specific conditions. Items such as loose batteries, power banks, aerosols and certain products containing liquids may not be accepted for transport. Other goods, including some food products, jewellery and electronics containing lithium batteries, may be subject to restrictions depending on the destination country. Before shipping, it is always worth checking the requirements for your destination. Better packaging, safer delivery Good packaging helps protect your shipment throughout its journey. A few simple tips: Choose sturdy packaging that fits the contents.

Use cushioning material to prevent movement inside the box

Avoid leaving too much empty space

If a box is larger than necessary, reduce its size for extra stability

Taking the time to pack properly helps ensure your shipment arrives in the best possible condition. Customs doesn't have to be complicated If you are new to international shipping, customs procedures may seem complex. In reality, the requirements are often straightforward. In most cases, documents can be shipped without customs duties, while goods may be subject to duties or taxes. The exact rules depend on the destination country and the contents of the shipment. Duties and taxes explained Within the European Union, shipments generally move freely without customs clearance. When shipping to or from countries outside the EU, such as the UK, Switzerland or Norway, duties and taxes may apply. The amount depends on factors such as shipment value, product type and destination. In many cases, these charges are paid by the receiver unless the sender chooses otherwise. Ship with confidence Sending a parcel or document abroad is easy with DHL Express FAST. Create your shipment online and let DHL Express take care of the rest.