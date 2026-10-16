Netherlands explores emergency food reserves after Albert Heijn hack

In response to a recent cybersecurity incident at Albert Heijn that caused empty supermarket shelves across the country, the Dutch government is exploring options to create emergency food reserves. Stored at supermarkets and distribution centres, these stocks would help safeguard food supplies against power outages, cyberattacks and other critical disruptions.

Dutch government discusses emergency food reserves

According to NOS, Dutch State Secretary Silvio Erkens (VVD), who is responsible for food security, is in talks with supermarket chains about how essential supplies could be stockpiled and distributed during emergencies.

At present, distribution hubs and grocery stores in the Netherlands operate under no mandate to store backup provisions. To assist residents through unexpected supply breaks, Erkens proposed securing a two to three day stock of necessary goods.

The supermarket trade association CBL, however, cautioned that establishing additional stock reserves would demand further financial investment and physical capacity. As a potential alternative, the organisation proposed utilising government-managed warehouses.