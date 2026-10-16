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Netherlands explores emergency food reserves after Albert Heijn hack

Netherlands explores emergency food reserves after Albert Heijn hack

Netherlands Explores Emergency Food Reserves After Albert Heijn Hack

Image credit: Dutchmen Photography / Shutterstock.com

By Fatma Nur Ozturk

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In response to a recent cybersecurity incident at Albert Heijn that caused empty supermarket shelves across the country, the Dutch government is exploring options to create emergency food reserves. Stored at supermarkets and distribution centres, these stocks would help safeguard food supplies against power outages, cyberattacks and other critical disruptions.

Dutch government discusses emergency food reserves

According to NOS, Dutch State Secretary Silvio Erkens (VVD), who is responsible for food security, is in talks with supermarket chains about how essential supplies could be stockpiled and distributed during emergencies.

At present, distribution hubs and grocery stores in the Netherlands operate under no mandate to store backup provisions. To assist residents through unexpected supply breaks, Erkens proposed securing a two to three day stock of necessary goods.

The supermarket trade association CBL, however, cautioned that establishing additional stock reserves would demand further financial investment and physical capacity. As a potential alternative, the organisation proposed utilising government-managed warehouses.

The government is also preparing a national food security crisis plan, expected in early 2027. Details of the proposed reserves, including which products would be stored, have not yet been finalised.

Cyber incidents expose risks to European food supplies

The discussions come after a cybersecurity incident at Albert Heijn disrupted distribution centres, online shopping and grocery deliveries. The supermarket chain has since resumed deliveries to its stores, although online grocery deliveries remain suspended until at least Sunday, October 18.

Meanwhile, hundreds of supermarkets in France were affected by a separate cyberattack targeting refrigeration systems. Hackers reportedly raised refrigerator temperatures, forcing stores to discard spoiled food. The Dutch National Cyber Security Centre has said there is no evidence linking the incidents in France and the Netherlands.

Should Dutch households keep emergency food supplies?

Researchers from the Clingendael Institute and Erasmus University recently warned that supermarket shelves could empty within two to three days of a major supply disruption.

They recommended that households keep eight days' worth of emergency food, rather than the three days currently advised by the government.

For now, the Netherlands continues to recommend keeping enough food and drinking water for 72 hours, alongside other essentials such as medication and a torch. The advice forms part of the government's emergency preparedness campaign, which aims to help residents manage during prolonged disruptions.

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Fatma Nur Ozturk

Editor at IamExpat Media

Fatma Nur is a News Editor at IamExpat with a background in translation, journalism and linguistics. Having called Türkiye, Kosovo, the United States and the Netherlands home, she has developed a fascination with the ways language and culture shape our lives. When she's not exploring stories in the newsroom, she can usually be found on a theatre stage or making music with her orchestra. Her most discerning critic, however, remains her cat, Pars. Read more

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