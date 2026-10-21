Thuisbezorgd & Uber Eats agree to end hidden delivery costs
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Food delivery platforms Thuisbezorgd and Uber Eats have agreed to display mandatory extra costs upfront, following talks with the Dutch Consumers' Association (Consumentenbond). Under the agreement, millions of customers will also receive a voucher worth between 5 and 30 euros.
Thuisbezorgd & Uber Eats agree to show extra costs clearly
The Consumers’ Association confirmed in a press release on Tuesday, October 20, that both platforms will now be clear about all mandatory extra costs, such as service fees and surcharges for small orders and packaging. Until now, these costs would only appear during or at the end of an order.
Thuisbezorgd said, "After a good and constructive conversation with the Consumers' Association, we have made our information on service fees and promotions even clearer," as reported by De Telegraaf. Uber Eats also confirmed it had adjusted how additional fees are displayed.
Millions of customers to receive a voucher
Have you checked your inbox? Because millions of existing Thuisbezorgd and Uber Eats customers are in for a surprise.
Sandra Molenaar, director of the Consumers' Association, said, "Customers of these companies will automatically receive an email with one or more vouchers." Their value ranges from 5 to 30 euros.
The press release does not specify when the emails will arrive, who exactly qualifies or how long the vouchers stay valid. So, it is worth checking your spam folder too before you place your next order.
Thuisbezorgd to stop misleading discounts
The association also observed misleading discounts at Thuisbezorgd, which has agreed to stop the practice. In one example, Indian snacks that first cost 3,75 euros were later put on offer at 6 euros, marked down from 7,50 euros. The deal was advertised as a big discount, yet the price had gone up.
By comparison, Uber Eats was cleared of fake promotions and expressed its relief. The platform said it was pleased with the discussions, adding, "We are pleased with the Consumers' Association's conclusion that there are no misleading promotions at Uber Eats," as reported by NU.
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Deputy Editor at IamExpat Media