Food delivery platforms Thuisbezorgd and Uber Eats have agreed to display mandatory extra costs upfront, following talks with the Dutch Consumers' Association (Consumentenbond). Under the agreement, millions of customers will also receive a voucher worth between 5 and 30 euros.

Thuisbezorgd & Uber Eats agree to show extra costs clearly

The Consumers’ Association confirmed in a press release on Tuesday, October 20, that both platforms will now be clear about all mandatory extra costs, such as service fees and surcharges for small orders and packaging. Until now, these costs would only appear during or at the end of an order.

Thuisbezorgd said, "After a good and constructive conversation with the Consumers' Association, we have made our information on service fees and promotions even clearer," as reported by De Telegraaf. Uber Eats also confirmed it had adjusted how additional fees are displayed.

Millions of customers to receive a voucher

Have you checked your inbox? Because millions of existing Thuisbezorgd and Uber Eats customers are in for a surprise.