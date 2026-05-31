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Best music festivals in the Netherlands revealed

Best music festivals in the Netherlands revealed

By Simone Jacobs

Booking platform Holidu has revealed the best festivals in the Netherlands for residents to enjoy this summer, from WiSH Outdoor to Lowlands. Appelpop has been crowned the top Dutch music festival. 

Holidu ranking of Dutch festivals

With warmer weather and sunnier days coming around more often, it’s the perfect time to enjoy a festival in the Netherlands. Luckily, understanding that there is only a limited amount of time and so many events to choose from, Holidu has compiled a list of the best music festivals.

To determine which festivals top the ranking, Holidu looked at ticket prices, accommodation prices near the festival, typical weather conditions during the festival dates, and popularity. Appelpop was ranked the best festival in the Netherlands, followed by Zomerparkfeest and Brabantse Vrienden.

Appelpop named as The Netherlands best music festival

One of the biggest festivals in the Netherlands, Appelpop was also named the best event. Taking place on September 11 and 12 in Tiel, the music festival was praised for its line-up. “Think of the crème de la crème of Dutch pop and rock,” wrote Holidu. 

Dutch artists such as Suzan & Freek, De Jeugd van Tegenwoordig and BLØF will be performing at Appelpop 2026. While this is the first year visitors have to pay for a ticket, the booking platform notes that tickets are “incredibly affordable,” at 15 to 20 euros. 

Top 10 festivals in the Netherlands

In all, these are the best Dutch music festivals:

  1. Appelpop
  2. Zomerparkfeest
  3. Brabantse Vrienden
  4. WiSH Outdoor
  5. Harmony of Hardcore
  6. Concert at SEA
  7. Universe Festival
  8. Oerrock
  9. 7th Sunday Festival
  10. Lowlands

For more information about the ranking, visit the Holidu website.

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Simone Jacobs

Editor at IamExpat Media

Editor for the Netherlands at IamExpat Media. Simone studied Genetics and Zoology at the University of Pretoria in South Africa before moving to the Netherlands, where she has been working as a writer and editor since 2022. One thing she loves more than creating content is consuming it, mainly by reading books by the dozen. Other than being a book dragon, she is also a nature lover and enjoys hiking and animal training.Read more

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