Best music festivals in the Netherlands revealed

Booking platform Holidu has revealed the best festivals in the Netherlands for residents to enjoy this summer, from WiSH Outdoor to Lowlands. Appelpop has been crowned the top Dutch music festival.

Holidu ranking of Dutch festivals

With warmer weather and sunnier days coming around more often, it’s the perfect time to enjoy a festival in the Netherlands. Luckily, understanding that there is only a limited amount of time and so many events to choose from, Holidu has compiled a list of the best music festivals.

To determine which festivals top the ranking, Holidu looked at ticket prices, accommodation prices near the festival, typical weather conditions during the festival dates, and popularity. Appelpop was ranked the best festival in the Netherlands, followed by Zomerparkfeest and Brabantse Vrienden.

Appelpop named as The Netherlands best music festival

One of the biggest festivals in the Netherlands, Appelpop was also named the best event. Taking place on September 11 and 12 in Tiel, the music festival was praised for its line-up. “Think of the crème de la crème of Dutch pop and rock,” wrote Holidu.