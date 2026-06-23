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Be transported to another world by WiSH Outdoor Festival. Not only will the world-class DJs elevate you to another plane, but the festival site is an astounding work of art that looks like someone has dropped an alien planet in the middle of North Brabant! WiSH Outdoor Festival 2026 The theme for this year's festival is Adventure, and if any festival can provide that, it's WiSH Outdoor. Flying a little under the radar in terms of world-famous festivals, this is a not-to-be-missed experience for the EDM fans in the room. There are four distinct areas, with 12 different stages, and over 200 acts playing. The centrepiece of the whole site, the Dedicated Mainstage, is newly designed and built every year and is a marvel of production. From a fairytale castle to a world-eating dragon to a gorilla careening out of the jungle at you, the designs are always ambitious, wild and a lot of fun. Acts performing this year include Bente, Kraantje Pappie, Antoon, Ronnie Flex, Marco Schuitmaker, Mart Hoogkamer and many more!

Video credit: WiSH Outdoor The zones of WiSH Outdoor festival Outside of the main stage, there are four zones that the festival is divided into, each created to sustain a different vibe: The Gardens of Live This area is for intimate shows with big acts, and the music is at the more pop end of the spectrum. It's themed as a beautiful, botanical world, and includes a theatre area and a classic "Brabantse-style" pub. District Overdrive Here the music goes hard. The theming is industrial, with lots of steel and smoke. The main stages in this area are The Machine, which places you inside a giant engine for back-to-back sets from the most hardcore of acts, and The Bunker, which showcases up-and-coming talents. La Favela If all that industrial grime gets too much for you, head to La Favela, where tropical beats, bright colours and cocktail lounges rule. Here, the music is more trance- and guilty-pleasure-centred, and there's even a disco stage.

Urban Paradise The final area is the creative heart of the festival, with hip-hop and urban music, as well as street art and dance competitions. The stage is called The Art Club, and it's all about showing off the craziest acts playing today. Enjoying the WiSH Outdoor Festival While this is a multi-day festival, taking place on Friday evening and all day Saturday and Sunday, there is no on-site camping. Lieshout may sound like it's in the middle of nowhere, but regular shuttle buses are running to the festival from Eindhoven and Helmond, so it's actually really easy to get to. Eindhoven and Helmond are well connected to the rest of the Netherlands by public transport, and also have lots of accommodation options for those who want to attend every day of the festival. WiSH Outdoor has also teamed up with a company offering direct bus transfers from all across the Netherlands, and if you get a group of seven or more together, you can request your own pick-up point. Of course, there is parking on-site for those who prefer to drive, but remember, you'll have to drive home again in the evening!