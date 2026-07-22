Lowlands is back! One of the most adventurous and exciting festivals in the Netherlands, it draws around 65.000 visitors over three days every year, with the impressive 250 acts spread across 12 stages.

The festival normally takes place on the third weekend in August for three full days, so this year, it will be jam-packed with events and excitement. If you'd like to get more out of Lowlands by extending your time at the festival, it’s possible to arrive on Thursday and depart on Sunday.

Lowlands location

Lowlands takes place at the Walibi Holland event grounds in Biddinghuizen in the Dutch province of Flevoland. Keep an eye on the Lowlands festival programme page to keep yourself up to date.

Headline acts at Lowlands

Lowlands is renowned for the incredible and diverse lineup of headline acts it attracts to the Netherlands. In recent years, people and bands such as Billie Eilish, Kendrick Lamarr, the Arctic Monkeys, Iggy Pop, Gorillaz and The National have all played the main stage. In 2026, the headline acts include Tyler, The Creator, Lorde, New Wave, Parcels, SOMBR, TURNSTILE, 2hollis, Amyl and The Sniffers