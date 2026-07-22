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Lowlands

Lowlands

Lowlands

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Wallibi Holland Event Grounds, Spijkweg 30, 8256 RJ Biddinghuizen

Lowlands is back! One of the most adventurous and exciting festivals in the Netherlands, it draws around 65.000 visitors over three days every year, with the impressive 250 acts spread across 12 stages.

Lowlands festival dates

The festival normally takes place on the third weekend in August for three full days, so this year, it will be jam-packed with events and excitement. If you'd like to get more out of Lowlands by extending your time at the festival, it’s possible to arrive on Thursday and depart on Sunday.

Lowlands festival the Netherlands

Lowlands location

Lowlands takes place at the Walibi Holland event grounds in Biddinghuizen in the Dutch province of Flevoland. Keep an eye on the Lowlands festival programme page to keep yourself up to date.

Headline acts at Lowlands

Lowlands is renowned for the incredible and diverse lineup of headline acts it attracts to the Netherlands. In recent years, people and bands such as Billie Eilish, Kendrick Lamarr, the Arctic Monkeys, Iggy Pop, Gorillaz and The National have all played the main stage. In 2026, the headline acts include Tyler, The Creator, Lorde, New Wave, Parcels, SOMBR, TURNSTILE, 2hollis, Amyl and The Sniffers

Lowlands music festival

More than just music at Lowlands

The focus has been on alternative music from the very beginning. However, nowadays Lowlands has expanded to include much, much more, such as film, stand-up comedy, visual arts, literature and street theatre.

Fantastic festival facilities

In addition to twelve festival stages, the venue also features a cinema and theatre, restaurants, food and drink stalls, a merchandise and CD market, a barber shop, relaxing rooms with head massages, sports facilities, a sauna, a hot tub, and luxury campsites equipped with hot showers and real toilets.

Lowlands festival in the Netherlands

The Lowlands backstory

Originally known as "A Campflight to Lowlands Paradise", it was one of the first ever Dutch pop festivals. The first edition, under its old name, was organised in Jaarbeurs, Utrecht, by the Dutch artist Bunk Bessel.

For a couple of years, the festival didn’t take place, but finally, in 1993 some brave event organiser revived the festival, and Lowlands found its new home in Biddinghuizen, where it has stayed to this day.

Getting to Lowlands

Lowlands organises a completely free shuttle bus service from Dronten and Lelystad train stations for the duration of the festival, so arriving by public transport is the best option.

Get your tickets from the Lowlands website before they sell out!

Lowlands festival stage

Video credit: Youtube / A camping flight to Lowlands Paradise

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