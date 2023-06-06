Win tickets to attend TNW Conference 2023
Win tickets to attend TNW Conference 2023
Competition closed
Congratulations!
The winners are:
- Lorena Navarrete
- Henry Wright
- Sarah Bailey
- Karan Gupta
- Pei-Ying Chuang
TNW Conference 2023 - the award-winning tech festival in Amsterdam - is just around the corner, and to celebrate IamExpat has teamed up with TNW to offer tickets to five lucky winners!
To participate, fill in the form below and tell us why you think you deserve to win!
Win tickets to The Next Web Conference 2023
- Date: June 15-16, 2023
- Location: Taets Art and Event Park, Amsterdam
- Number of tickets available: 5
- Find more information on the TNW Conference website.
About TNW Conference
TNW Conference is the most innovative and thought-provoking tech event in Europe. Join international industry leaders, policy makers, startups and investors to come together and build towards a more sustainable, equitable, and inclusive future at TNW Conference today!
Get 15 percent off a business pass for the TNW Conference 2023 with the code: IAMEXPAT15
The future of technology
The 16th annual TNW Conference is happening on June 15-16 in Amsterdam, bringing together 10.000+ tech enthusiasts to uncover the next big ideas in tech. Be in the same room as industry leaders, 3.480+ startup attendees and 480+ investors to see how they will reclaim and shape the world of tomorrow. Get your tickets on The Next Web website.
Let's work towards a future where technology is a beacon of hope once again, all while getting all of the benefits of a conference with the energy of a festival - do business, get inspired, meet industry peers and enjoy every minute of it.
Attend TNW Conference 2023
TNW Conference is designed to help you learn what's next for the future of tech, meet industry peers, and gain professional skills that can be implemented today, no matter whether you are an entrepreneur, marketing manager, product owner, innovation lead, CEO, designer or developer.
Please note that the winner of this competition will be announced shortly after the closing date. Even if you're not a winner, IamExpat readers get a 15 percent discount when they buy business tickets via this link with the discount code IAMEXPAT15.
Flash sale
TNW is running a 2 for 1 promotion until May 14, so don't miss out and buy your tickets now!