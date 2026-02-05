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Free tickets to the live painting showdown: Art Battle Amsterdam

Free tickets to the live painting showdown: Art Battle Amsterdam

Free tickets to the live painting showdown: Art Battle Amsterdam

Competition closed

Congratulations!

  • Robert Shepherd
  • Christina Bara
  • K Foo
  • Saeid Naseri
  • Valentina Gonzalez

IamExpat is giving away 15 free tickets to Art Battle Amsterdam, which takes place on March 8, 2026. 

To participate, fill in the form below and tell us why you think you should be there!

You could be one of the lucky winners!

  • Where: Pllek, T.T. Neveritaweg 59, 1033 WB, Amsterdam
  • When: March 8, 2026, at 7pm-11pm
  • How many free tickets available: 15

Art Battle Amsterdam

Experience an unforgettable evening of creativity and competition this International Women’s Day at Pllek in Amsterdam! Set along the stunning waterfront of Het IJ, with panoramic views of the Amsterdam skyline, this is an art event unlike any other.

Watch as 12 incredible women artists transform blank canvases into vibrant masterpieces in just 20 electrifying minutes per round. Feel the energy, cheer them on, and cast your vote to help crown the night’s champion.

Art Battle Live Painting Amsterdam

Don’t miss your chance to take home a piece of the magic through the silent auction featuring all original works. So if one piece really catches your eye, put in a bid - you never know, you might be taking it home with you!

Painting begins at 7.30pm, and Pllek is fully wheelchair accessible, inviting everyone to be part of this inspiring celebration of art, talent, and creativity on a day dedicated to women worldwide. Art Battle Amsterdam is an 18+ event.

Artists at Art Battle Amsterdam

Confirmed artists who will be competing at Art Battle Amsterdam on March 8, 2026, include:

  • Polina Surovova
  • Alex Bras
  • Maya Bo
  • Guylaine Loos
  • Laura Ponoran
  • Marianna Lupej
  • Joanna 3D Art
  • Agata Gromada
  • Emma van Rosmalen
  • Fieke Vijgen
  • Sarbani Bhattacharya
  • Laura Boudesteijn

Art Battle Amsterdam at Pllek

Art Battle Amsterdam takes place at Pllek, a waterfront restaurant in Amsterdam Noord that always hosts a wide selection of events, from yoga to outdoor cinema to dance nights, not to mention their amazing activities for kids.

It's a 5-minute walk from the NDSM ferry wharf, which connects it straight to Amsterdam's central train station, so arriving by public transport is easy, even if you're coming from other Dutch cities. 

Enter to have a chance of winning and being part of the fun! Find out more about this exciting event on the Pllek website. Don't forget to also register online if you want to vote for an artwork!

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