Free tickets to the live painting showdown: Art Battle Amsterdam

IamExpat is giving away 15 free tickets to Art Battle Amsterdam, which takes place on March 8, 2026. To participate, fill in the form below and tell us why you think you should be there! You could be one of the lucky winners! Where: Pllek, T.T. Neveritaweg 59, 1033 WB, Amsterdam

When: March 8, 2026, at 7pm-11pm

How many free tickets available: 15 Art Battle Amsterdam Experience an unforgettable evening of creativity and competition this International Women’s Day at Pllek in Amsterdam! Set along the stunning waterfront of Het IJ, with panoramic views of the Amsterdam skyline, this is an art event unlike any other. Watch as 12 incredible women artists transform blank canvases into vibrant masterpieces in just 20 electrifying minutes per round. Feel the energy, cheer them on, and cast your vote to help crown the night’s champion.

Don’t miss your chance to take home a piece of the magic through the silent auction featuring all original works. So if one piece really catches your eye, put in a bid - you never know, you might be taking it home with you! Painting begins at 7.30pm, and Pllek is fully wheelchair accessible, inviting everyone to be part of this inspiring celebration of art, talent, and creativity on a day dedicated to women worldwide. Art Battle Amsterdam is an 18+ event. Artists at Art Battle Amsterdam Confirmed artists who will be competing at Art Battle Amsterdam on March 8, 2026, include: Polina Surovova

Alex Bras

Maya Bo

Guylaine Loos

Laura Ponoran

Marianna Lupej

Joanna 3D Art

Agata Gromada

Emma van Rosmalen

Fieke Vijgen

Sarbani Bhattacharya

Laura Boudesteijn Art Battle Amsterdam at Pllek Art Battle Amsterdam takes place at Pllek, a waterfront restaurant in Amsterdam Noord that always hosts a wide selection of events, from yoga to outdoor cinema to dance nights, not to mention their amazing activities for kids.