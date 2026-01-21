Win VIP tickets to Bach’s St. Matthew Passion
IamExpat is giving away two pairs of VIP tickets to Bach’s St. Matthew Passion, performed by The Bach Choir & Orchestra of the Netherlands.
To be in with a chance of winning, complete the form below and tell us: what, in your opinion, is the best classical piece of all time? Also, if you won tickets, in which of the concert venues below would you most like to attend the concert?
Which concert?
Bach’s St. Matthew Passion (February 28 - April 6, 2026)
Where?
The concerts take place in a selection of the most renowned venues in the Netherlands, including the Concertgebouw in Amsterdam, Laurenskerk in Rotterdam, Grote Kerk in The Hague, Hieronymus Bosch Arts Centre in Den Bosch, AFAS Theatre in Leusden, Martinikerk in Groningen and more.
Number of pairs of tickets available for each concert
There are two pairs of VIP tickets on offer. You can also find out more about these performances on the Beleefklassiek website.
About the concert
In the Netherlands, the St. Matthew Passion is the most frequently performed classical musical work in the period before Easter. It is regarded by musicians, scholars and classical music fans alike as one of the true gems of classical music, composed by the great Johann Sebastian Bach.
From February 28 - April 6, it will be performed more than 25 times in some of the most prestigious venues in the country by The Bach Choir & Orchestra of the Netherlands.
St. Matthew Passion concert dates in the Netherlands 2026
- Leiden, Hooglandse Kerk, Saturday, February 28, 2026, 3pm
- Zwolle, Academiehuis, Sunday, March 1, 2026, 2.15pm
- Apeldoorn, Grote Kerk, Friday, March 6, 2026, 7pm
- Leusden, AFAS Theater, Saturday, March 7, 2026, 1.30pm
- Leusden, AFAS Theater, Saturday, March 7, 2026, 7pm*
- Eindhoven, Catharinakerk, Sunday, March 8, 2026, 3pm
- Utrecht, Jacobikerk, Friday, March 13, 2026, 7pm
- Leusden, AFAS Theater, Saturday, March 14, 2026, 1.30pm*
- Amsterdam, Het Concertgebouw, Sunday, March 15, 2026, 2.15pm
- Amsterdam, Het Concertgebouw, Friday, March 20, 2026, 7.30pm
- Rotterdam, Laurenskerk, Saturday, March 21, 2026, 3pm
- Rotterdam, Laurenskerk,Saturday, March 21, 2026, 7pm
- Den Bosch, Jheronimus Bosch Art Center, Sunday, March 22, 2026, 3.30pm
- Groningen, Martinikerk, Friday, March 27, 2026, 7pm
- Leusden, AFAS Theater, Saturday, March 28, 2026, 1.30pm*
- Leusden, AFAS Theater, Saturday, March 28, 2026, 6.30pm
- The Hague, Grote Kerk, Sunday, March 29, 2026, 3pm
- Elburg, Grote Kerk, Tuesday, March 31, 2026, 7pm
- Leusden, AFAS Theater, Thursday, April 2, 2026, 6.30pm*
- Amsterdam, Het Concertgebouw, Friday, April 3, 2026, 1.30pm
- Amsterdam, Het Concertgebouw, Saturday, April 4, 2026, 2.15pm
- Amsterdam, Het Concertgebouw, Sunday, April 5, 2026, 2.15pm
- Amsterdam, Het Concertgebouw, Monday, April 6, 2026, 2.15pm
* Free masterclass before the concert
Discount for participants
If you're not one of the lucky winners, you can still take advantage of a big discount when you book your tickets via IamExpat. Regular tickets for the performances cost 90 euros, but for IamExpat readers, there's a special price of 39,95 euros!
Book your tickets on the Beleefklassiek website using the code EXPAT to get this great discount. Reserve your tickets now! Prices shown are excluding the 6,95 euros service costs and a surtax of 5 euros at Concertgebouw and AFAS Theatre concerts.
After the closing date has passed, make sure to check your junk / spam email folder in case you are a winner and our email has ended up there!