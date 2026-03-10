Your favourite Dutch word could win you a free language course at UvA Talen!
Some Dutch words just hit differently, so much so that you wish you could pack them in your suitcase and take them back to your home country. Think you’ve got what it takes to win a free Dutch course at UvA Talen? Let’s see what you’ve got!
From calling the weather lekker (tasty?!), to using the least cosy-sounding word (gezellig) to describe the warmest and cosiest evening with friends… There are too many examples to count - and UvA Talen wants to hear them!
The winner gets to choose their course
UvA Talen, in collaboration with IamExpat, is offering one lucky winner a free Dutch language course, worth up to 815 euros. The best part is that you get to choose which course you’d like to claim as your prize.
UvA Talen offers not only in-class group courses in Amsterdam, but also online courses via Zoom and even a self-guided e-learning platform for those who’d like to learn a language in their own time. Plenty of options to choose from! There’s just one catch...
Enter now for a chance to win a free Dutch course
To enter this competition, you must tell us the Dutch word or phrase you wish existed in your own language and why!
UvA Talen wants to hear what you think, and keep in mind that the more creative and well-explained your answer is, the better your chances are of winning! To enter, complete and submit the form below by March 30. The winner will be announced via email.
Receive a special discount for participating!
All competition participants will receive a 10 percent discount when registering for a language course in 2026. You will be sent an email with your discount code right after the competition winner has been announced!
About UvA Talen
UvA Talen is the leading language centre in Amsterdam, offering not only group courses in 13 languages, ranging from elementary to advanced levels, but also tailor-made courses and e-learning self-guided programmes if you prefer to fit a course to your schedule.
Each year, thousands of students complete a course at UvA Talen, reaching a new language level in just a couple of weeks and earning an internationally recognised language level certificate!
Want to see what they have to offer? Browse the Dutch course options on their website.