Win a Dutch course for beginners with Direct Dutch

IamExpat, in cooperation with Direct Dutch Institute, offers a seven-week beginners Dutch course for FREE! To participate, answer this question: "What does the Dutch word "gezellig" mean to you?" Fill in the form at the bottom of the page and leave your reply. About the prize! The winner can choose from two different levels of beginners courses on the following different dates:

Beginners A1 (online) April 06 – May 27 at 6pm-7.30pm or 8pm-9.30pm (on Tuesday & Thursday)

May 10 – June 28 at 6pm-7.30pm or 8pm-9.30pm (on Monday & Wednesday) Beginners A2 (online) April 08 – June 01 at 6pm-7.30pm or 8pm-9.30pm (on Thursday & Tuesday)

May 05- June 28 at 6pm-7.30pm or 8pm-9.30pm (on Wednesday & Monday) Direct Dutch cannot guarantee a place in the course of your choice, some courses may be fully booked closer to the starting date. Information about Beginners A1 and Beginners A2 courses Duration: 7 weeks (2 lessons of 1,5 hrs per week)

Location: Online

Normal beginners price: 435 euros

More about the courses can be found on the Direct Dutch website. About Direct Dutch Direct Dutch is the oldest Dutch-language institute in The Hague. Throughout their courses, they focus on communication and Dutch culture, allowing students to quickly "home in on Holland," which happens to be the title of their own acclaimed teaching method.