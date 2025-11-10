World Christmas Circus Amsterdam

A beloved holiday tradition returns to Theater Carré! This festive season, the World Christmas Circus returns for its 39th edition this December! The World Christmas Circus (Wereldkerstcircus) is a festive tradition loved by Dutch and internationals alike, featuring a whole range of top-class acts from all over the world.

World-class Christmas circus on the Amstel

The World Christmas Circus is certainly one of the best in the world and perfect to enjoy during the school holidays with families and kids!

What makes the World Christmas Circus so special? The acts are hand-picked and all rank amongst the top performers as judged by the Golden Clown awards. The Golden Clown awards are given out annually during the International Circus Festival of Monte-Carlo and signify the top prize in the world of circus performance art. It's an honour to have so many of these fine artists in Amsterdam all at once!

Previous World Christmas Circus programmes have included Russian trapeze artists, Chinese unicyclists, French ventriloquists and Vietnamese circus acts. Many of the performers have won international acclaim and prizes, and the circus itself is globally respected.