World Christmas Circus

Carre Theatre Amsterdam
Tickets starting from 33,50 euros

A beloved holiday tradition returns to Theater Carré! This festive season, the World Christmas Circus returns for its 39th edition this December! The World Christmas Circus (Wereldkerstcircus) is a festive tradition loved by Dutch and internationals alike, featuring a whole range of top-class acts from all over the world.

World-class Christmas circus on the Amstel

The World Christmas Circus is certainly one of the best in the world and perfect to enjoy during the school holidays with families and kids!

What makes the World Christmas Circus so special? The acts are hand-picked and all rank amongst the top performers as judged by the Golden Clown awards. The Golden Clown awards are given out annually during the International Circus Festival of Monte-Carlo and signify the top prize in the world of circus performance art. It's an honour to have so many of these fine artists in Amsterdam all at once!

Previous World Christmas Circus programmes have included Russian trapeze artists, Chinese unicyclists, French ventriloquists and Vietnamese circus acts. Many of the performers have won international acclaim and prizes, and the circus itself is globally respected.

Now in its 38th edition, the World Christmas Circus always makes for a special outing - whether you’re looking for an unusual night out with friends or a fun family evening.

World Christmas Circus Amsterdam

Plan your visit to the World Christmas Circus

Circus performances begin at 12pm, 1pm, 4pm, 5pm and 8pm, except on New Year's Day which has performances at 1pm and 5pm instead. There are even circus performances on Christmas Day!

Order your tickets in advance. Browse the Theater Carré website for ticket and timetable information. Tickets start from 33,50 euros.

 

