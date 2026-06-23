Wonderfeel Classical Music Festival
Thumb photo credit: Foppe Schut
Wonderfeel Classical Music Festival
If you think classical music should be broken out of its grand concert halls and brought into the sunshine, Wonderfeel is the festival for you! A family-friendly festival that combines classical music and nature in perfect balance.
Wonderfeel classical music festival
Come and enjoy the (hopefully) beautiful weather of the Dutch summer at the Wonderfeel classical music festival. With over 100 performances across three days, this is the biggest outdoor classical music festival in Europe. Why shouldn't you listen to some beautiful violin pieces while lying in your shorts under a tree?
Classical music here has a broad definition. This is not just gems of the Classical, Baroque and Romantic eras, although they do of course feature, but light jazz and bossa nova rhythms will appear, as well as old folk melodies and new composers making their mark on the scene.
In addition, Wonderfeel has an extensive supporting programme of other arts that work in tandem with classical music, such as dance, musical theatre, poetry, literature and music documentaries. Nature walks, yoga and various children's activities ensure you are never bored.
Photo credit: Foppe Schut
A festival for the whole family
Wonderfeel is almost two festivals in one. Alongside the adult programme, there is a full and exciting range of activities and concerts just for children. From baking classes and drum workshops to children's musical theatre and puppet shows, there's so much to keep the little ones occupied. Children under 18 can get in for free, so this is a really affordable way to entertain the whole family for the weekend!
Photo credit: Foppe Schut
Getting to Wonderfeel
Located on the Groeneveld country estate, the festival takes place in Baarn, just on the outskirts of Hilversum. This is a 30-minute drive from Amsterdam and Amersfoort, or 40 minutes from Utrecht. You can also get there with public transport by taking the train to Baarn and booking the festival shuttle bus that runs every 30 minutes from Baarn to the site.
There is no on-site camping, but there are plenty of places in the region to stay.
Photo credit: Foppe Schut
Tickets for Wonderfeel
You can buy individual day tickets or a 3-day pass from the Wonderfeel website, as well as check out the whole programme of events.
Video credit: Youtube / Wonderfeel