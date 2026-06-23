If you think classical music should be broken out of its grand concert halls and brought into the sunshine, Wonderfeel is the festival for you! A family-friendly festival that combines classical music and nature in perfect balance.

Wonderfeel classical music festival

Come and enjoy the (hopefully) beautiful weather of the Dutch summer at the Wonderfeel classical music festival. With over 100 performances across three days, this is the biggest outdoor classical music festival in Europe. Why shouldn't you listen to some beautiful violin pieces while lying in your shorts under a tree?

Classical music here has a broad definition. This is not just gems of the Classical, Baroque and Romantic eras, although they do of course feature, but light jazz and bossa nova rhythms will appear, as well as old folk melodies and new composers making their mark on the scene.

In addition, Wonderfeel has an extensive supporting programme of other arts that work in tandem with classical music, such as dance, musical theatre, poetry, literature and music documentaries. Nature walks, yoga and various children's activities ensure you are never bored.