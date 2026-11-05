The fortified old town of Elburg will return to 1900 for Winter in de Vesting! This atmospheric winter event will take place on December 11-12, 2026, as Christmas approaches.

Step back into Elburg in 1900

The 2026 edition of Winter in de Vesting (Winter in the Fortress) will turn the streets and alleyways of the fortress of Elburg's fortified old town into a backdrop for a winter event set in the spirit of 1900. There is something to see or do wherever you walk, and people come from other Dutch cities and towns to take part in the festivities.

The event is made by the people who live in Elburg, and many of them dress in the style of the 1900s. Some wear elegant Victorian dresses, while others go as poor wretches.

There will be music, dance and theatre, as well as market stalls. You can warm up at one of the many fire baskets with a glühwein, a hot chocolate or traditional Dutch food, and children can ride the nostalgic swing carousel or play old Dutch games.