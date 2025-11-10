Home
Dickens Festival

Deventer
Deventer will transform into a 19th-century English town during the Dickens Festival! Being close to the Dutch-German border, this event is also very popular with expats in Germany.

Meet the characters from Charles Dickens' vivid imagination

2025 will see the 33rd edition of the immensely popular Dickens Festival. The historical Bergkwartier in Deventer will be visited by over 950 characters from the famous novels by Charles Dickens.

Meet Scrooge, Oliver Twist, the Artful Dodger, Mr. Pickwick, Mrs Havisham, Christmas Carol singers, street urchins and noblemen - you name it, they’ll be there with so many other characters from Charles Dickens' vivid imagination!

Many market stalls, street performances and good old-fashioned Christmas spirit will make the Dickens Festival an experience you won’t forget in a hurry.

Attend Dickens Festival 2025

In a typical year, around 125.000 visitors attend the Dickens Festival. The event is so popular that long queues are normally expected at the entrance, so remember to dress warmly in cold weather. What's more, entry is free!

Thumb image credit: Sander Korvemaker / Dickens Festijn Deventer

