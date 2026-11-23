Turning on the Christmas lights on Lange Voorhout is a special time of year. This is a particularly meaningful event for certain internationals and expats in The Hague in the run-up to the Christmas holidays.

Experience the light ceremony of the Christmas tree on Lange Voorhout

This special event is a truly international one, as the Swedish Embassy annually donates a Christmas tree to the people of The Hague and the Swedish celebration of Santa Lucia is brought to life. This year, Ambassador Julius Liljeström, Mayor of The Hague Jan van Zanen and Theo Heere, chairman of Buurtschap2005, will light the tree together.

People from all walks of life, both local and international, including families and children, gather to watch the spectacular light ceremony with people dressed in white, as is traditional in Sweden at this time of year.

Get into the Christmas vibe from 6pm on Wednesday, December 9, 2026, under the linden trees on the elegant Lange Voorhout near Escher in the Palace, one of the most famous museums in The Hague. Gather around the gigantic Christmas tree with friends and family, enjoy a cup of Swedish mulled wine (glögg) and listen to the sound of the Lucia choir.