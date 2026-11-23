Turning on the Christmas lights on Lange Voorhout
Turning on the Christmas lights on Lange Voorhout
Turning on the Christmas lights on Lange Voorhout is a special time of year. This is a particularly meaningful event for certain internationals and expats in The Hague in the run-up to the Christmas holidays.
Experience the light ceremony of the Christmas tree on Lange Voorhout
This special event is a truly international one, as the Swedish Embassy annually donates a Christmas tree to the people of The Hague and the Swedish celebration of Santa Lucia is brought to life. This year, Ambassador Julius Liljeström, Mayor of The Hague Jan van Zanen and Theo Heere, chairman of Buurtschap2005, will light the tree together.
People from all walks of life, both local and international, including families and children, gather to watch the spectacular light ceremony with people dressed in white, as is traditional in Sweden at this time of year.
Get into the Christmas vibe from 6pm on Wednesday, December 9, 2026, under the linden trees on the elegant Lange Voorhout near Escher in the Palace, one of the most famous museums in The Hague. Gather around the gigantic Christmas tree with friends and family, enjoy a cup of Swedish mulled wine (glögg) and listen to the sound of the Lucia choir.
Here is the schedule:
- 6pm: Gathering and outdoor serving of Swedish “Glögg”
- 6.30pm: Speeches and lighting of the Swedish Christmas Tree
- 6.45pm: Performance by the Lucia choir
- 7pm: End of programme
About the Swedish Christmas light tradition
Sweden, as well as several other European countries, celebrate the Advent Feast of Santa Lucia (or Saint Lucy) each year in mid-December with a procession of people dressed in white carrying candles, and some with wreaths of candles on their heads, to bring light into the dark winter nights. For this event, the Swedish Embassy in the Netherlands donates a Christmas tree to The Hague every year, a tradition that dates back to 1957.
Plan your visit to the Swedish Christmas lights ceremony
Lange Voorhout is easy to get to by public transportation. The location of the Turning on the Christmas Lights ceremony couldn’t be more perfect for visitors coming out of town, being a very short walk from The Hague Central Station and very close to the main shopping streets. There is nearby parking at Noordeinde, Plein and Malieveld, as well as at Central Station.
Winter events in The Hague
Don't miss the special winter events in The Hague, such as Royal Christmas Fair, Cool Event Scheveningen, The Hague Christmas Circus and Scheveningen Light Walk.