Don’t miss the Spirit of Winter, the warmest winter fair in the land. Taking place at Soestdijk Palace in the town of Baarn near Utrecht, this is a truly magical Christmas Fair of royal proportions. This time, the fair will go on for five days instead of four!

Enchanting Christmas fair on the grounds of the royal palace

The enchanting fair takes place in November, the perfect time and place to enjoy festive shopping in royal surroundings. Picture roaring fires, fairy lights, live music and abundant stalls. More than 100 specialists will offer luxury goods, from fashion must-haves to handmade gifts, at the stalls dotted around the grounds of Soestdijk Palace. Around the royal palace, you'll find an endless network of white tents, filled with these charming stalls.

Soestdijk was originally a hunting lodge that was renovated over time to become a summer home for the Dutch royal family. It was one of the royal residences until Princess Beatrix was inaugurated as queen in 1980. Princess Juliana and Prince Bernhard continued to live there until their deaths in 2004.

Activities at Spirit of Winter

Attend live cooking sessions and demonstrations, where you can get tips on Christmas cooking. Enjoy performances by the Dickens choir while you keep yourself warm with a hot drink from the cafe inside the former Orangery.