Spirit of Winter
Spirit of Winter
Don’t miss the Spirit of Winter, the warmest winter fair in the land. Taking place at Soestdijk Palace in the town of Baarn near Utrecht, this is a truly magical Christmas Fair of royal proportions. This time, the fair will go on for five days instead of four!
Enchanting Christmas fair on the grounds of the royal palace
The enchanting fair takes place in November, the perfect time and place to enjoy festive shopping in royal surroundings. Picture roaring fires, fairy lights, live music and abundant stalls. More than 100 specialists will offer luxury goods, from fashion must-haves to handmade gifts, at the stalls dotted around the grounds of Soestdijk Palace. Around the royal palace, you'll find an endless network of white tents, filled with these charming stalls.
Soestdijk was originally a hunting lodge that was renovated over time to become a summer home for the Dutch royal family. It was one of the royal residences until Princess Beatrix was inaugurated as queen in 1980. Princess Juliana and Prince Bernhard continued to live there until their deaths in 2004.
Activities at Spirit of Winter
Attend live cooking sessions and demonstrations, where you can get tips on Christmas cooking. Enjoy performances by the Dickens choir while you keep yourself warm with a hot drink from the cafe inside the former Orangery.
Chat with Butler Cornelis to learn fun facts about butler etiquette, such as folding napkins and setting tables or watch a live cooking demo by Chef Dee from Dee's Kitchen.
You can enter the vibrant world of Instavillage, the place where creativity, entrepreneurship and Instagram savvy come together for an unforgettable event! Small businesses that make and share their amazing creations on Instagram will be in attendance to sell their wares in real life!
Spirit of Winter opening times
Wednesday, November 11, 11am-6pm
Thursday, November 12, 11am-6pm
Friday, November 13, 11am-9pm
Saturday, November 14, 11am-9pm
Sunday, November 15, 11am-6pm
Book your tickets online
Book your Spirit of Winter tickets online and plan your visit! Getting to Soestdijk Palace is very easy with public transportation. The market is open 11am-6pm most days - but for the first time, it stays open until 9pm on Friday and Saturday.
Winter events in the Netherlands
The Netherlands has many other winter and Christmas events on offer, such as Castle Christmas Fair, Valkenburg Christmas Market and Magical Maastricht.