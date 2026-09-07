Discover Basker International Childcare during their Open Day

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Are you looking for international childcare for your child aged zero to 12 in The Hague or Voorburg? Choosing the right place for your child is an important decision. You want a place where your child feels happy and at home - and where you feel welcome and confident too. On Saturday, September 19, Basker International Childcare opens the doors of seven Day Care and After School Care locations in The Hague and Voorburg. Come by between 10am and 2pm, have a look around, meet their international childcare professionals and discover what a day at Basker International is like. A place that feels like home Finding the right childcare can come with many questions, especially when you are living in a new country. What will your child’s day look like? How will they settle in? Which languages are spoken? During the Open Day, you can experience Basker International Childcare for yourself. Explore the rooms where children play, learn and discover, meet the childcare professionals and ask anything you would like to know about childcare in the Netherlands or at Basker International.

Childcare is much more than a place you choose on paper. It has to feel right. Discover, explore & grow At Basker International Childcare, every day brings something new for children to discover about themselves, their friends and the world around them. Children have the space to play, explore and grow at their own pace, supported by well-qualified international childcare professionals. Their locations offer a warm, homely environment where children and their families feel welcome and supported. During the Open Day, the teams will be happy to tell you more about everyday life at Basker International Childcare, from how they help new children settle in to opening hours and practical information. English & bilingual childcare At Basker International Childcare, they welcome children from all kinds of language backgrounds and support their language development as they play, explore and grow.

Their international environment gives children the opportunity to become familiar with English from an early age, whether they speak English at home or are learning it as an additional language. Alongside the fully English-speaking childcare, The Estate and The Willows offer bilingual English-Dutch Day Care groups. Here, children naturally experience both languages as part of their everyday activities and interactions. During the Open Day, you can learn more about their English-speaking and bilingual groups and discover which option best suits your family. Day Care & After School Care in The Hague and Voorburg Seven Basker International Childcare locations will take part in the Open Day: The Estate - Day Care & After School Care

The Maples - Day Care & After School Care

The Willows - Day Care & After School Care

The Little Castle - Day Care

The Elms - After School Care

The Oaks - After School Care

The Pines - After School Care