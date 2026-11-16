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Schaatsbaan, the annual temporary ice skating venue at Kralingen in Rotterdam, will be open from late November to see you right through the winter! Skate at the rainbow-coloured ice rink The 400-metre covered ice skating track at Kralingen in Rotterdam, better known as Schaatsbaan Rotterdam, is striking with its tunnel shape and ever-changing lights in all the colours of the rainbow. There’s also a smaller “Funbaan” for practising your skating skills and a special rink for taking part in a game of curling. The season will kick off with a Grand Opening on Saturday, November 21, 2026. According to the organisers, there will be entertainment for children, live music and a DJ on the ice, and tickets for that day cost just 1 euro. Here's some important general information about Schaatsbaan:

Dates for the Kralingen Ice Rink November 21, 2026 to February 27, 2027 Opening Times Monday to Thursday: 8am-10pm

8am-10pm Friday to Sunday: 8am-11pm Where you can find the Kralingen Ice Rink Kralingen, Toepad 93, 3063 NJ, Rotterdam Tickets 9,50 euros when booked online (dynamic price)

1 euro surcharge at the door

Free for children up to and including 3 Rent ice skates at Schaatsbaan or bring your own You can bring your own skates, or you can rent skates at the venue. Skate hire starts at 7,50 euros and is best booked online in advance. If your own skates are looking blunt, you can have them sharpened in the on-site shop for 13,50 euros. You'll find lockers where you can store your personal belongings. Schaatsbaan is regarded by many as one of the best ice rinks in the Netherlands and is a great place for a family day out. Getting to Schaatsbaan Rotterdam Schaatsbaan Rotterdam is located at Kralingen, which is easily accessible by public transport . Parking is limited, so the organisers recommend coming by public transport or by bike. This season, trams 1 and 11 do not run as far as the Nesserdijk stop, so allow extra travel time if you come by tram.