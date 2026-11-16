Schaatsbaan: Ice skating at Kralingen in Rotterdam
Image credit: courtesy of Rotterdam. Make It Happen / Guido Pijper
Schaatsbaan: Ice skating at Kralingen in Rotterdam
Schaatsbaan, the annual temporary ice skating venue at Kralingen in Rotterdam, will be open from late November to see you right through the winter!
Skate at the rainbow-coloured ice rink
The 400-metre covered ice skating track at Kralingen in Rotterdam, better known as Schaatsbaan Rotterdam, is striking with its tunnel shape and ever-changing lights in all the colours of the rainbow. There’s also a smaller “Funbaan” for practising your skating skills and a special rink for taking part in a game of curling.
The season will kick off with a Grand Opening on Saturday, November 21, 2026. According to the organisers, there will be entertainment for children, live music and a DJ on the ice, and tickets for that day cost just 1 euro.
Here's some important general information about Schaatsbaan:
Dates for the Kralingen Ice Rink
- November 21, 2026 to February 27, 2027
Opening Times
- Monday to Thursday: 8am-10pm
- Friday to Sunday: 8am-11pm
Where you can find the Kralingen Ice Rink
Kralingen, Toepad 93, 3063 NJ, Rotterdam
Tickets
- 9,50 euros when booked online (dynamic price)
- 1 euro surcharge at the door
- Free for children up to and including 3
Rent ice skates at Schaatsbaan or bring your own
You can bring your own skates, or you can rent skates at the venue. Skate hire starts at 7,50 euros and is best booked online in advance. If your own skates are looking blunt, you can have them sharpened in the on-site shop for 13,50 euros. You'll find lockers where you can store your personal belongings.
Schaatsbaan is regarded by many as one of the best ice rinks in the Netherlands and is a great place for a family day out.
Getting to Schaatsbaan Rotterdam
Schaatsbaan Rotterdam is located at Kralingen, which is easily accessible by public transport . Parking is limited, so the organisers recommend coming by public transport or by bike. This season, trams 1 and 11 do not run as far as the Nesserdijk stop, so allow extra travel time if you come by tram.
Get your tickets
Book your time slot and get your Schaatsbaan Rotterdam tickets online. Skate at the prettiest ice rink for an affordable per-session entrance fee, or if you think you might want to return multiple times, you can purchase a season ticket, valid through the end of the season.
Booking online is required: tickets bought at the door cost 1 euro extra and may be sold out. A five-ride card costs 45 euros, a 10-ride card 83 euros and a season pass 160 euros.