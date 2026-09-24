This autumn break, the iconic Laurenskerk in Rotterdam will be transformed into a spectacular roller skating disco for the whole family to enjoy!

Roller Skate Disco

For a few days each autumn, you can go (disco) roller skating in the Laurenskerk! On October 21-23, from 10am, families and kids are invited to enjoy fun and exercise together. Whether you are a seasoned skater or taking your first tentative steps on wheels, everyone is welcome! There are friendly instructors ready to help you, and skates are available to rent for feet of all sizes. Come along and create unforgettable memories with the whole family!

From 7pm on October 21, the lights go on, and the Laurenskerk turns into a vibrant disco floor. Until 11pm, a DJ will provide the perfect mix of cool beats and disco hits. Put on your skates and your glitter outfit and dance! This is the ultimate night out for young people and adults who want to enjoy an energetic, festive atmosphere at a unique location.

A 1970s entertainment

Roller discos were at their height of popularity in the late 1970s and early 1980s, coinciding with the rise and fall of disco music as a genre. While not around for long, the sport left its mark on popular culture, including in hit films such as Roller Boogie and Skatetown, USA.