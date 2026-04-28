For a week, Rotterdam will be hosting more than 100 opera performances, revealing the future of opera at various indoor and outdoor venues at O. Festival!

O. Festival 2026

O. Festival, formerly known as Opera Days (Operadagen), is an international festival that offers contemporary opera and music theatre. Now in its 19th year, the event is not only aimed at aficionados but also intends to reach a new audience.

Photo: © Rosa Quist, courtesy of O. Festival

The festival organisers declare that "O. is a festival for curious visitors. O. stands for opera and opening up the genre. O. thinks outside the box. O. is Opera. Music. Theatre. O. is open-minded. O. excites, moves, innovates, connects. O. is diverse as the city of Rotterdam itself."