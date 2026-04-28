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O. Festival | Opera Days Rotterdam

O. Festival | Opera Days Rotterdam

O. Festival | Opera Days Rotterdam

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Various locations Rotterdam
Prices starting at 7,50 euros

For a week, Rotterdam will be hosting more than 100 opera performances, revealing the future of opera at various indoor and outdoor venues at O. Festival!

O. Festival 2026

O. Festival, formerly known as Opera Days (Operadagen), is an international festival that offers contemporary opera and music theatre. Now in its 19th year, the event is not only aimed at aficionados but also intends to reach a new audience.

O. Festival Opera Days Rotterdam Photo: © Rosa Quist, courtesy of O. Festival 

The festival organisers declare that "O. is a festival for curious visitors. O. stands for opera and opening up the genre. O. thinks outside the box. O. is Opera. Music. Theatre. O. is open-minded. O. excites, moves, innovates, connects. O. is diverse as the city of Rotterdam itself."

Heroic and topical stories will be revealed, of people who leave their familiar world behind, cross literal and symbolic boundaries, and undergo great changes in the hope of (re)discovering their identities.

O. Festival Operadagen Rotterdam Photo: © Haris Begic, courtesy of O. Festival 

International highlights at O. Festival 

The programme for O. Festival presents several international highlights, which include fresh interpretations of classical works, as well as newly minted performances. There's also an extensive cinematic programme, consisting of documentaries and video clips.

O. Festival RotterdamPhoto: © Rosa Quist, courtesy of O. Festival 

Get your tickets

Browse the O. Festival website for information on the great deals: single tickets, day passes for 45 euros, and all-access multi-day passes for 225 euros.

O. Festival formerly known as Opera DaysPhoto: © Salih Kilic, courtesy of O. Festival 

O. Festival Opera Days Rotterdam NetherlandsPhoto: © Rosa Quist, courtesy of O. Festival 

Thumb photo: © Salih Kilic, courtesy of O. Festival 

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