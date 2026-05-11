Celebrate Mozart with world-renowned star Pretty Yende in Rotterdam

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38 euros (16 euros for under 27s) Combined with an exclusive masterclass: 56 euros (30 euros for under 27s)

38 euros (16 euros for under 27s) Combined with an exclusive masterclass: 56 euros (30 euros for under 27s)

If you are looking for an unforgettable cultural evening in Rotterdam at the start of the summer, mark your calendar for Saturday, June 6, at 7.30pm. At de Doelen, Sinfonia Rotterdam presents Mozart Feest Gala Concert, a vibrant celebration of Mozart’s timeless music featuring one of today’s most captivating opera stars: Pretty Yende. A global soprano sensation comes to Rotterdam South African soprano Pretty Yende has rapidly become one of the brightest stars in the international classical music scene. With her radiant voice, natural charisma and expressive performances, she has appeared at leading opera houses including the Metropolitan Opera in New York, La Scala in Milan, the Royal Opera House in London and Opéra National de Paris. Her recent highlights include performing at the ceremonial reopening of Notre Dame in Paris and sharing the stage with global icons such as Andrea Bocelli and John Legend. These milestones underscore her unique ability to connect classical music with a broad, modern audience. Yende’s performances are not only technically outstanding but also deeply engaging and accessible. Whether you are an experienced opera lover or attending your first classical concert, her artistry makes an immediate impression.

Mozart brought to life During Mozart Feest, audiences can expect a lively and elegant programme that showcases the beauty, emotion and brilliance of Mozart’s music. Sinfonia Rotterdam is known for its energetic and transparent sound, which perfectly complements Yende’s expressive voice. For expats living in the Netherlands, this concert offers a rare opportunity to experience world-class classical music in an international and welcoming environment, right in the heart of Rotterdam. A unique opportunity to go behind the scenes Pretty Yende’s visit offers more than just a concert. On Thursday, June 4, at 7pm, she will give an exclusive masterclass at the Bergsingelkerk in Rotterdam. During this session, she will work with laureates of the International Vocal Competition, one of the most respected vocal competitions in the world. Attending this masterclass gives you a unique insight into the artistry behind great singing. You will witness how a top-level performer shapes interpretation, technique and expression in real time. This is a rare opportunity for anyone interested in music, whether you have a professional background or simply a curious ear.

An orchestra that reflects the city Sinfonia Rotterdam stands out not only for its artistic quality but also for its commitment to diversity and inclusion. The orchestra brings together musicians from a wide range of cultural backgrounds, reflecting the international character of Rotterdam itself.

This diversity creates a rich and dynamic musical experience and aligns with the expectations of modern audiences who value both quality and openness in cultural experiences. Tickets and practical information Here's an overview of the practical information about attending the concerts: Masterclass with Pretty Yende Date and time: June 4, Bergsingelkerk, Rotterdam, 7pm

June 4, Bergsingelkerk, Rotterdam, 7pm Tickets: 25 euros (16 euros for under 27s) Mozart Feest Gala Concert Date and time: June 6, de Doelen, Rotterdam, 7.30pm

June 6, de Doelen, Rotterdam, 7.30pm Tickets: 38 euros (16 euros for under 27s) Combination ticket for both events 56 euros (30 euros for under 27s) Why this is a must-see event Cultural experiences are one of the best ways to feel at home in a new country. This event brings together everything you are looking for: a world-renowned artist, a festive and accessible programme, and an international atmosphere. Whether you are planning a special night out with friends, a cultural date night or simply want to discover something new, Mozart Feest with Pretty Yende promises an evening full of beauty, energy and inspiration.