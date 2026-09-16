LEGO World 2025

If you enjoy LEGO, look no further! LEGO World 2026 takes place in October in Utrecht, and is the biggest LEGO event in the world!

Over 20 years of wonder

LEGO World is back for its 24th year! From life-sized LEGO to small classic building blocks, LEGO World has it all. This event is perfect for families with children, as there are plenty of options for kids and special sections for adults who love building with LEGO bricks, too.

There will be a botanical flower workshop where you can let your creativity run wild. The event will take place during the autumn holidays, herfstvakantie, when children are off school. Don’t worry about getting hungry either, as there will be catering terraces at the venue with snacks and drinks.

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Aside from marvelling at the creations and building your own sets there, visitors will also have the option to buy the latest LEGO sets or even sets of loose LEGO bricks to come up with their own creations at home.