LEGO World 2025

LEGO World Utrecht
LEGO World Utrecht
If you enjoy LEGO, look no further! LEGO World 2026 takes place in October in Utrecht, and is the biggest LEGO event in the world!
Over 20 years of wonder
LEGO World is back for its 24th year! From life-sized LEGO to small classic building blocks, LEGO World has it all. This event is perfect for families with children, as there are plenty of options for kids and special sections for adults who love building with LEGO bricks, too.
There will be a botanical flower workshop where you can let your creativity run wild. The event will take place during the autumn holidays, herfstvakantie, when children are off school. Don’t worry about getting hungry either, as there will be catering terraces at the venue with snacks and drinks.
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Aside from marvelling at the creations and building your own sets there, visitors will also have the option to buy the latest LEGO sets or even sets of loose LEGO bricks to come up with their own creations at home.
Attending LEGO World 2026
Lego World will take place at the Jaarbeurs in Utrecht from October 15 to 21, 2026, and will be open daily from 10am to 5pm. On Sunday, it opens at 7.30am, providing a quieter environment for stimulus-sensitive visitors to enjoy the fair.
The Jaarbeurs is conveniently located adjacent to Utrecht Centraal Station, making it easy to navigate and reach via public transportation. Head over to the official LEGO World website for the full programme, tickets, and any other information. If you miss it, you can always pass by the LEGO® Store in the Hoog Catharijne Shopping Centre!