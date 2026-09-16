Bockbierfestival Utrecht
Bockbierfestival Utrecht
All weekend long, one of the most picturesque city squares in the heart of Utrecht will be filled with high-quality seasonal Dutch beer, live music, delicious food trucks and special autumn vibes. This can only mean one thing: it's time for Bockbierfestival!
Try out local and speciality beers at Utrecht's Bockbierfestival
Bockbierfestival is Utrecht's most outstanding beer celebration. Taking place each autumn, more than 25 different breweries have their signature beers on tap. In addition to discovering your new favourite dark beer, you can dance to the music of swinging Utrecht bands and quirky local DJs.
Try quality beer from over 25 artisanal breweries from not only the city of Utrecht but from other Dutch cities. There will also be German beer and Belgian beer. Speciality beer is served in glassware, rather than the plastic glasses often found at festivals.
Special autumn beer
The most popular Dutch seasonal beer is herfstbok, or bokbier, which is a dark, bittersweet beer. It's the perfect addition to the cosy Dutch autumn atmosphere. Herfstbok beers were typically bottom-fermented, but some breweries also make a top-fermented herfstbok.
Participating breweries at Bockbier Festival
The list of breweries that typically participate includes:
- Brouwerij aan t' IJ from Amsterdam
- Willem's Wit
- Weihenstephaner from Bavaria in Germany
- De Blauwe IJsbeer
- Broeder Jacob
- Frontaal
- Texels
- Jopen
- Oproer
- Homeland Brewery
- Rock City
- Kompaan
If you get peckish, you can treat yourself to delicious food from the mobile food stalls around the plaza. At the food court, take a seat and enjoy the tastiest BBQ dishes and Dutch snacks like croquettes (kroketten) with friends.
Bockbierfestival opening times
The festival times are:
- Friday, October 16: 4pm-12am
- Saturday, October 17: 1pm-12am
- Sunday, October 18: 1pm-8pm
Practical information
Here's some practical information to keep in mind in preparation for attending Bockbierfestival:
- Bicycle parking places will be available for anyone cycling to the event.
- For those arriving by public transport, many buses stop right at the square, plus the train station is only a 15-minute walk away.
- Expect to hear amazing live music and DJs.
Payment information at Bockbierfestival
Upon arrival, your first order at the bar includes the deposit for the festival glass. When the festival glass is returned, the deposit will be refunded - or you can keep the glass as a souvenir. Please note that the festival accepts card-only payments at all bars and food trucks. Check out the Bockbierfestival website for more information.