All weekend long, one of the most picturesque city squares in the heart of Utrecht will be filled with high-quality seasonal Dutch beer, live music, delicious food trucks and special autumn vibes. This can only mean one thing: it's time for Bockbierfestival!

Try out local and speciality beers at Utrecht's Bockbierfestival

Bockbierfestival is Utrecht's most outstanding beer celebration. Taking place each autumn, more than 25 different breweries have their signature beers on tap. In addition to discovering your new favourite dark beer, you can dance to the music of swinging Utrecht bands and quirky local DJs.

Try quality beer from over 25 artisanal breweries from not only the city of Utrecht but from other Dutch cities. There will also be German beer and Belgian beer. Speciality beer is served in glassware, rather than the plastic glasses often found at festivals.

Special autumn beer

The most popular Dutch seasonal beer is herfstbok, or bokbier, which is a dark, bittersweet beer. It's the perfect addition to the cosy Dutch autumn atmosphere. Herfstbok beers were typically bottom-fermented, but some breweries also make a top-fermented herfstbok.