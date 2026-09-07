The Nederlands Film Festival is back in Utrecht, screening fan favourites from the previous cinema year, hosting world premieres, and of course announcing the winner of the top prize in the Dutch film industry, the Golden Calf! This year is the 46th edition of the festival.

Celebrating Dutch cinema in Utrecht

The Nederlands Film Festival is the largest event focused solely on the Dutch film industry. Each year, the event brings many thousands of people to the premieres, galas and screenings of the best Dutch films from the previous and upcoming year, and it all happens in cinemas and theatres throughout Utrecht.

Nederlands Film Festival

With Dutch-language films receiving relatively little exposure abroad, the Nederlands Film Festival is an important platform for Dutch directors and actors to establish themselves among a domestic audience. That being said, the occasion always has a touch of glamour with red-carpet events, talk shows, debates and parties, and the awarding of the Golden Calf to the best film of the year.

Photo credit: ©NFF \ Lars Lensink