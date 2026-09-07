Nederlands Film Festival
Nederlands Film Festival
The Nederlands Film Festival is back in Utrecht, screening fan favourites from the previous cinema year, hosting world premieres, and of course announcing the winner of the top prize in the Dutch film industry, the Golden Calf! This year is the 46th edition of the festival.
Celebrating Dutch cinema in Utrecht
The Nederlands Film Festival is the largest event focused solely on the Dutch film industry. Each year, the event brings many thousands of people to the premieres, galas and screenings of the best Dutch films from the previous and upcoming year, and it all happens in cinemas and theatres throughout Utrecht.
Nederlands Film Festival
With Dutch-language films receiving relatively little exposure abroad, the Nederlands Film Festival is an important platform for Dutch directors and actors to establish themselves among a domestic audience. That being said, the occasion always has a touch of glamour with red-carpet events, talk shows, debates and parties, and the awarding of the Golden Calf to the best film of the year.
Photo credit: ©NFF \ Lars Lensink
In terms of films, the festival screens and judges a variety of genres, including feature-length films, animation, short films, television dramas and arthouse flicks. Numerous international festival programmers, distributors, TV programmers and producers attend the festival to keep abreast of developments in Dutch cinema.
A lot of the programme is suitable for non-Dutch speakers, encompassing all films, talks, presentations and events that are accessible to English speakers. There are subtitled Dutch blockbusters and auteur films, original English-language films by Dutch filmmakers, interesting talks, interactive exhibitions and festive events. There are so many reasons for expats to attend the Nederlands Film Festival!
Outstanding films
Don't miss the outstanding films at the Nederlands Film Festival. Keep an eye on the website for the new film programme for this year.
Thumb photo credit: ©NFF\Ramon Mangold