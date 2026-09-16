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KreaDoe: art, craft and hobbies fair

KreaDoe: art, craft and hobbies fair

KreaDoe art, craft and hobbies fair Utrecht

KreaDoe: art, craft and hobbies fair

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Jaarbeursplein, 3521 AL Utrecht Utrecht
Tickets starting from 16,50 euros

This season, feel inspired at the KreaDoe, one of the nicest and largest DIY events in the Netherlands. Taking place in the Jaarbeurs in Utrecht, it is perfect for everyone into hobbies and crafting.

What to expect at the KreaDoe

The KreaDoe offers a plethora of stalls and booths that have the latest in the trends of crochet, knitting, paper crafts, home decor, DIY fashion, scrap-booking, bullet journaling, upcycling, mixed media, drawing, painting, jewellery making, and much, much more. Visitors can shop for their favourite supplies for their hobbies while getting inspiration for future projects.

The event also has workshops and theatres for everyone to learn more about various hobbies. Some of the workshops that are offered include:

  • Cake decorating
  • Colouring for adults
  • Christmas decoration making
  • Gemstone bracelets
  • Engraving
  • Needlework
  • Manga drawing
  • Candle making
  • Tile making
  • Macramé cushions
  • Polymer clay models
  • Glass mosaicking
  • And much more

Discover your new favourite hobby

Interested in learning more about different hobbies? Head over to the official KreaDoe website for more information on the exhibitors, workshops, and how to access the venue via public transportation.

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