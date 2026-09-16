KreaDoe: art, craft and hobbies fair

This season, feel inspired at the KreaDoe, one of the nicest and largest DIY events in the Netherlands. Taking place in the Jaarbeurs in Utrecht, it is perfect for everyone into hobbies and crafting.

What to expect at the KreaDoe

The KreaDoe offers a plethora of stalls and booths that have the latest in the trends of crochet, knitting, paper crafts, home decor, DIY fashion, scrap-booking, bullet journaling, upcycling, mixed media, drawing, painting, jewellery making, and much, much more. Visitors can shop for their favourite supplies for their hobbies while getting inspiration for future projects.

The event also has workshops and theatres for everyone to learn more about various hobbies. Some of the workshops that are offered include:

Cake decorating

Colouring for adults

Christmas decoration making

Gemstone bracelets

Engraving

Needlework

Manga drawing

Candle making

Tile making

Macramé cushions

Polymer clay models

Glass mosaicking

And much more

Discover your new favourite hobby

Interested in learning more about different hobbies? Head over to the official KreaDoe website for more information on the exhibitors, workshops, and how to access the venue via public transportation.