Gouda is one of the most popular types of cheese in the whole world, so it makes sense that the city of Gouda has its own cheese market with the old-fashioned ritual to go with it. Gouda cheese market is unmissable for anyone who loves centuries-old traditions and, of course, cheese.

Gouda, the city of cheese

Cheese has been made and traded in Gouda for centuries. To this day, the famous Gouda cheese is still made in the area and the cows that provide the milk for this wonderful cheese graze on the polders around the city of Gouda.

Gouda cheese market is held on Thursday mornings from April 2, 2026, to August 27, 2026, except on public holidays. The distinctive massive wheels of cheese are delivered by horse and cart to the market and then weighed in a specially dedicated building. They are arranged in a neat stack and then sold in front of Gouda’s city hall.

Gouda Cheese Weighing House

The farmers and traders negotiate on the prices in front of the Goudse Waag, the Gouda Cheese Weighing House. Then they agree on a price and symbolically shake hands to confirm each sale, in an old-world spectacle. The cheese is weighed in the Gouda Cheese Weighing House to determine the amount of tax that will be due. The Gouda Cheese and Crafts Museum is also located in the weighing house.