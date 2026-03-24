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Flower Parade of the Bulb Region

Flower Parade of the Bulb Region

Flower Parade of the Bulb Region

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Free (Grandstand tickets from 19,50 euros)
Buy VIP tickets with transport from Amsterdam

Flower Parade of the Bulb Region travels from Noordwijk to Haarlem each year and is the most important flower parade in the world! This year’s edition of the spring festival takes place from April 15-19, with the parade through the Dutch province of North Holland near the Keukenhof taking place on April 18. 

The most colourful street celebration in the Netherlands

The Bulb Region (Bollenstreek) welcomes thousands of visitors to enjoy this dazzling flower and bulb celebration. 

Dutch Flower Parade schedule on Saturday, April 18, 2026

If you'd like to know which precise streets the parade route takes, then take a look at the Flower Parade website.

  • 9.25am:  Noordwijk (Leaves Koningin Wilhelminaboulevard)
  • 10.55am: Voorhout - marching bands join at Leidsevaart
  • 12pm: Grandstand Sassenheim
  • 1.55pm: Sassenheim (departs from the Hoofdstraat after the lunch break)
  • 2.50pm Grandstand South Lisse, Heereweg roundabout
  • 3.23pm: Grandstand Inner Lisse, Heereweg 345
  • 3.20pm Lisse Town Hall
  • 3.45pm: Lisse Keukenhof
  • 4.25pm: Hillegom town centre
  • 5.05pm Hillegom Grandstand, Hoofdstraat 18
  • 6.05pm: Bennebroek 
  • 7.40pm Marching bands join at Herenweg in Heemstede
  • 7.55pm Groenendaal entrance in Heemstede
  • 9.30pm Haarlem Houtplein
  • 10pm: Haarlem Oude Gracht 

Flower Parade Bulb Region

This area surrounds Leiden, The Hague and Haarlem, and the weather and soil of this region have been perfect for bulb cultivation over the centuries. This parade features a remarkable variety of tulips and other flowers.

When the flowers are blooming, the fields of the Bulb Region are arguably the most colourful in the world! If you’re lucky, you’ll easily catch a glimpse of the flowers from the train. But it’s even better if you attend the parade in one of the key locations on the flower route.

Flower Parade of the Bulb Region in the Netherlands

There are many flower parades (bloemencorso) that take place in the bulb region. The Flower Parade of the Bulb region (Bloemencorso Bollenstreek) is the most famous and takes place in April each year.

The Flower Parade route is as impressive as it is long, taking in many towns. If you’re planning to be in Noordwijk, Voorhout, Sassenheim, Lisse, Hillegom, Bennebroek, Haarlem or many places in between, don’t miss this!

Flower Parade Bulb Region

Traffic disruption

Please note that on Friday evening and Saturday, some roads around the region will be closed for many hours, so keep this in mind, plan carefully and take note of alternative road directions.

In a country famous for its flowers, especially tulips, the Flower Parade of the Bulb Region is a must-see attraction not to be missed!

Dutch tulip season in the Netherlands

Over 1,7 billion Dutch tulips are expected to brighten up homes around the world in 2026 during the tulip season, which lasts from January until the end of April, with events like Aalsmeer Flower Festival, Amsterdam Tulip Festival and Tulip Festival of the North-East Polder.

Flower Parade Bulb Region

Buy VIP tickets with transport from Amsterdam
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