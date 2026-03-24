Flower Parade of the Bulb Region travels from Noordwijk to Haarlem each year and is the most important flower parade in the world! This year’s edition of the spring festival takes place from April 15-19, with the parade through the Dutch province of North Holland near the Keukenhof taking place on April 18.

The most colourful street celebration in the Netherlands

The Bulb Region (Bollenstreek) welcomes thousands of visitors to enjoy this dazzling flower and bulb celebration.

Dutch Flower Parade schedule on Saturday, April 18, 2026

If you'd like to know which precise streets the parade route takes, then take a look at the Flower Parade website.

9.25am: Noordwijk (Leaves Koningin Wilhelminaboulevard)

10.55am: Voorhout - marching bands join at Leidsevaart

12pm: Grandstand Sassenheim

1.55pm: Sassenheim (departs from the Hoofdstraat after the lunch break)

2.50pm Grandstand South Lisse, Heereweg roundabout

3.23pm: Grandstand Inner Lisse, Heereweg 345

3.20pm Lisse Town Hall

3.45pm: Lisse Keukenhof

4.25pm: Hillegom town centre

5.05pm Hillegom Grandstand, Hoofdstraat 18

6.05pm: Bennebroek

7.40pm Marching bands join at Herenweg in Heemstede

7.55pm Groenendaal entrance in Heemstede

9.30pm Haarlem Houtplein

10pm: Haarlem Oude Gracht

This area surrounds Leiden, The Hague and Haarlem, and the weather and soil of this region have been perfect for bulb cultivation over the centuries. This parade features a remarkable variety of tulips and other flowers.