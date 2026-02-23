Keukenhof | Spring opening

Bookmark

At the Keukenhof, watch millions of multi-coloured flowers bloom in this beautiful Dutch park! Romance in Flowers The historic park was created in the middle of the Romantic period (1857) as an ornamental garden for the Keukenhof Castle (Kasteel Keukenhof). The atmospheric outlay surrounding the pond with its beautiful perspectives and centuries-old beech trees has seen millions of bulbs flower since 1950. One of the highlights is the gigantic flower bulb mosaic, covering an area of 250 square metres and consisting of 50.000 tulips, grape hyacinths and crocuses. About the Keukenhof The Keukenhof is the international showcase for the Dutch floricultural sector, with a special emphasis on flower bulbs. Over 100 participating flower companies display their living catalogue of various types of flora, with up to seven million spring-flowering bulbs. The Keukenhof, which means "kitchen garden," has been around since the 15th century and covers a whopping 32 hectares. The park first opened its gates to the public in 1950 and was an instant success, with over 236.000 visitors in the first year. These days, the Keukenhof welcomes 800.000 visitors annually.