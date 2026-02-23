Keukenhof | Spring opening

Home
Stationsweg 166A Lisse
21 euros for adults, 10 euros for children
Get tickets now!

At the Keukenhof, watch millions of multi-coloured flowers bloom in this beautiful Dutch park!

Romance in Flowers

The historic park was created in the middle of the Romantic period (1857) as an ornamental garden for the Keukenhof Castle (Kasteel Keukenhof). The atmospheric outlay surrounding the pond with its beautiful perspectives and centuries-old beech trees has seen millions of bulbs flower since 1950. One of the highlights is the gigantic flower bulb mosaic, covering an area of 250 square metres and consisting of 50.000 tulips, grape hyacinths and crocuses.

About the Keukenhof

The Keukenhof is the international showcase for the Dutch floricultural sector, with a special emphasis on flower bulbs. Over 100 participating flower companies display their living catalogue of various types of flora, with up to seven million spring-flowering bulbs.

The Keukenhof, which means "kitchen garden," has been around since the 15th century and covers a whopping 32 hectares. The park first opened its gates to the public in 1950 and was an instant success, with over 236.000 visitors in the first year. These days, the Keukenhof welcomes 800.000 visitors annually.

Different ways to experience the Keukenhof

Here are the many amazing ways you can enjoy the Keukenhof. As well as standard tickets, you can get extra added value from tickets that cover other attractions. For visitors looking for the whole package of tulips, windmills and canals, you can get a combo ticket to the Keukenhof, Zaanse Schans, and a boat ride on the IJsselmeer all in one ticket! 

The garden is located in Lisse, which is, for many, rather out-of-the-way. There are ways to get there and back again from Dutch cities like Amsterdam, The Hague and Rotterdam on an air-conditioned luxury coach. Visitors can also take a more affordable round trip from Amsterdam to the Keukenhof via public transport.

Keukenhof tickets

Here are the different tickets to the Keukenhof to look out for during flower season:

The Keukenhof windmill

The windmill at the Keukenhof is more than a century old. It was built in Groningen in 1892, and was used to pump water out of a polder. In 1957, the Holland-America Line purchased the out of use mill, tore it down and donated it to the Keukenhof, where it was rebuilt.

Check out the Keukenhof website for the most up-to-date information.

Get tickets now!
