De Betovering International Children's Arts Festival

Festival De Betovering is a great way for children from two to 12 years old to spend the school holidays during their autumn break in the Netherlands! Every year, in 50 cultural institutions in The Hague, over 550 performances attract up to 23.000 visitors, proving that children’s theatre can be equally, if not more, enchanting than plays for grown-ups.

About De Betovering Festival

De Betovering (The Enchantment) is the international arts festival for a younger audience that takes place during the autumn break (herfstvakantie) in The Hague. Year after year, it proves to be an ideal activity for the school holidays for both local and international children. Kids are invited to get involved, laugh and be surprised during theatre and dance productions, challenge themselves in fun workshops, stay overnight in a museum and much, much more!

De Betovering programme

The festival programme boasts some 550 shows of both local and international origin, taking place in large theatres, smaller local theatres, museums and libraries. Many of the included productions will be performed for the first time in the Netherlands!

Looking for exciting workshops for the little ones? Here's the type of event usually on offer for your child: