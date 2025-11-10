Christmas Circus Ahoy
Christmas Circus Ahoy
Christmas Circus Ahoy is back this winter, which has been a regular festive fixture for over five decades! At Ahoy in Rotterdam, the circus will present a spectacular show with dozens of performers from far and wide.
A Christmas Circus to celebrate the holiday season
In the lavishly decorated venue Ahoy, this spectacular annual festive circus in Rotterdam will present a top show with captivating acts by many amazing performers. Looking for an event for family and kids during the school holidays? Look no further!
If the Dutch weather is completely miserable - as it often is in the winter - then what better way to spend your time than inside one of the most famous event venues in the Netherlands enjoying circus acts.
Festive circus brilliance in Rotterdam
This year, the Christmas Circus Ahoy (Kerst Circus Ahoy) celebrates in style. Experience this 90-minute show full of amazing acts and performances, such as jugglers, spectacular costume changes, acrobatics and much more. This is the ideal spectacle to enjoy during the Christmas festivities.
Line-up of circus acts
The circus acts include acrobats, clowns, illusionists, and much, much more, with spectacles abounding, spearheaded by this year's ringmaster. There are two shows almost every day from December 20-28. You can even visit the circus on Christmas Day!
Plan your trip to Christmas Circus Ahoy
You can reserve your tickets on the Christmas Circus Ahoy website or at the box office at Rotterdam Ahoy, which is open daily from 10am-3pm. The circus takes place each day from December 20-28, except for December 22 and December 23.
The location couldn’t be more perfect for visitors coming out of town by public transportation, being a very short walk from Zuidplein metro station.
Winter events in the Netherlands
Don't miss the special winter events in the Netherlands, such as Winter Fair Ahoy, Haarlem Christmas Market in Haarlem and Royal Christmas Fair in The Hague.