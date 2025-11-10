Christmas Circus Ahoy is back this winter, which has been a regular festive fixture for over five decades! At Ahoy in Rotterdam, the circus will present a spectacular show with dozens of performers from far and wide.

A Christmas Circus to celebrate the holiday season

In the lavishly decorated venue Ahoy, this spectacular annual festive circus in Rotterdam will present a top show with captivating acts by many amazing performers. Looking for an event for family and kids during the school holidays? Look no further!

If the Dutch weather is completely miserable - as it often is in the winter - then what better way to spend your time than inside one of the most famous event venues in the Netherlands enjoying circus acts.

Festive circus brilliance in Rotterdam

This year, the Christmas Circus Ahoy (Kerst Circus Ahoy) celebrates in style. Experience this 90-minute show full of amazing acts and performances, such as jugglers, spectacular costume changes, acrobatics and much more. This is the ideal spectacle to enjoy during the Christmas festivities.