Dutch mortgages rise 5% in 2026 as starter loans surge

Global political uncertainty, severe weather and workers' strikes have not yet deterred expats living in the Netherlands from buying a house. So far in 2026, residents are taking out more mortgages than in the previous year.

Dutch housing market sees strong first half of 2026

While prices may be rising and houses are few and far between, the Dutch housing market had a positive first six months of 2026. Between January and June, almost 217.000 new mortgages were taken out in the Netherlands, 5 percent more than in the first six months of 2025. In total, mortgages came to 84,8 billion euros, according to a recent Land Registry (Kadaster) report, roughly 8 percent more than a year ago.

Furthermore, the average loan-to-value (LTV), i.e. the amount of the house price covered by a mortgage loan, was 87,3 percent, just below that seen in 2025. The proportion jumps to 91,5 percent when looking at the average LTV of first-time buyers in the Netherlands.

Interestingly, the Land Registry highlighted that “more and more starter loans are being taken out”, covering about 8,3 percent of all mortgages for anyone buying their first house. This is almost a 160 percent increase compared to the 3,2 percent seen in the first half of 2021. Starter loans aim to help young, first-time buyers enter the Dutch property market at a time when housing prices continue to rise.