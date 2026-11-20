Public transport passengers in the Netherlands should prepare for widespread disruption on Monday, November 23 and Tuesday, November 24, as regional bus and train workers go on strike. Further strikes are also planned for December.

Dutch regional transport strikes to affect buses and trains

Trade unions FNV and CNV have announced a two-day nationwide strike following unsuccessful negotiations over a new collective labour agreement. Workers at several regional transport companies, including Arriva, Qbuzz, EBS, Keolis and Transdev, are expected to take part.

Passengers should expect significant cancellations throughout both days. However, NS trains are not affected, while city transport services operated by GVB in Amsterdam and HTM in The Hague are expected to run as normal.

According to trade union FNV, 95 percent of its members rejected the employers' final offer, citing concerns about income security, working conditions and sufficient rest between shifts. CNV reported that 93 percent of its members also voted against the proposal.