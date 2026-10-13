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Bus drivers in the Netherlands to strike on October 14

Bus drivers in the Netherlands to strike on October 14

Bus drivers in the Netherlands to strike on October 14

Image credit: Henk van Blijderveen/Shutterstock.com

By Fatma Nur Ozturk

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A nationwide strike by regional bus drivers on Wednesday, October 14, is expected to disrupt public transport across the Netherlands. While NS trains and some city services will continue operating, travellers are advised to check their journeys before departure.

Which Dutch bus services will be disrupted?

According to 9292, the 24-hour strike will affect major operators including Arriva, EBS, Qbuzz, Keolis and Transdev, which operates services under brands such as Connexxion and Hermes. Many regional buses could be cancelled or delayed.

In Noord-Brabant, Arriva buses will not run, while services in Limburg and Twente may be disrupted. EBS will operate only selected routes in Haaglanden, and some regional trains, including Arriva services in Limburg, will also be affected.

Will public transport run in Amsterdam, Rotterdam & The Hague?

GVB buses, trams and metros in Amsterdam are expected to operate normally, as are HTM services in The Hague. In Rotterdam, RET's regional bus services (Streekvervoer) will not run, but its city buses, trams and metros will continue operating.

Regional buses serving these cities may still be affected. Schiphol Airport has warned that bus connections could be cancelled, potentially increasing road traffic and demand for taxis. NS trains are expected to run according to schedule.

Why are Dutch bus drivers striking?

Trade unions FNV and CNV called the strike after negotiations over a new collective labour agreement broke down. The unions oppose employer proposals that they say would increase pressure on working schedules, reduce sick pay and introduce more unpaid breaks.

Further strikes could follow if negotiations remain unsuccessful. Travellers should check the 9292 journey planner and their transport operator's website shortly before departure.

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Fatma Nur Ozturk

Editor at IamExpat Media

Fatma Nur is a News Editor at IamExpat with a background in translation, journalism and linguistics. Having called Türkiye, Kosovo, the United States and the Netherlands home, she has developed a fascination with the ways language and culture shape our lives. When she's not exploring stories in the newsroom, she can usually be found on a theatre stage or making music with her orchestra. Her most discerning critic, however, remains her cat, Pars. Read more

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