Bus drivers in the Netherlands to strike on October 14

A nationwide strike by regional bus drivers on Wednesday, October 14, is expected to disrupt public transport across the Netherlands. While NS trains and some city services will continue operating, travellers are advised to check their journeys before departure.

Which Dutch bus services will be disrupted?

According to 9292, the 24-hour strike will affect major operators including Arriva, EBS, Qbuzz, Keolis and Transdev, which operates services under brands such as Connexxion and Hermes. Many regional buses could be cancelled or delayed.

In Noord-Brabant, Arriva buses will not run, while services in Limburg and Twente may be disrupted. EBS will operate only selected routes in Haaglanden, and some regional trains, including Arriva services in Limburg, will also be affected.

Will public transport run in Amsterdam, Rotterdam & The Hague?

GVB buses, trams and metros in Amsterdam are expected to operate normally, as are HTM services in The Hague. In Rotterdam, RET's regional bus services (Streekvervoer) will not run, but its city buses, trams and metros will continue operating.