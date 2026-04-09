Petrol and diesel theft rises by 25% in the Netherlands
As fuel prices reached a record high in the Netherlands this week, petrol and diesel theft has risen by 25 percent, according to civil and criminal law organisation SODA.
Dutch drivers turn to fuel theft
Drivers in the Netherlands have been paying more at the pump over the past month as the war in the Middle East triggered a global energy crisis. As a result, many have turned to a more extreme solution: refusing to pay for petrol and diesel, also known as fuel theft.
SODA, an organisation tackling petrol theft in the Netherlands, has reported a 25 percent increase in petrol and diesel theft incidents since the start of the conflict, according to AD. In April so far, incidents rose even more and were 35 percent higher compared to April last year.
SODA reported that “unpaid refuelling is more often done intentionally this year”. Drivers will, for example, fill up their car with fuel and either leave without paying or express that they will return to pay later. Anyone who leaves a petrol station without paying can face a fine of 131 euros, along with the cost of the fuel.
Fuel prices reach record high in the Netherlands
Fuel prices soared to a record high on Tuesday, April 8, reaching 2,819 euros per litre for diesel and 2,599 per litre for petrol, reports AD. This is an increase of around 80 cents per litre for diesel and 30 cents for Euro95.
Martin van Eijk, chairman of the petrol station trade association Drive, says the situation is “very unfortunate” for businesses. “People either don’t want to or can’t pay. Unfortunately, that is simply the truth.”
Petrol stations close to the Dutch border have felt the strain less, continues van Eijk, as fewer people choose to refuel and instead continue on to Germany or Belgium where petrol tends to be cheaper.
Editor at IamExpat Media