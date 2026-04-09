Home
Expat Info
Dutch news & articles
Petrol and diesel theft rises by 25% in the Netherlands

Petrol and diesel theft rises by 25% in the Netherlands

Marcel Rommens / Shutterstock.com

By Clara Bousfield

As fuel prices reached a record high in the Netherlands this week, petrol and diesel theft has risen by 25 percent, according to civil and criminal law organisation SODA.

Dutch drivers turn to fuel theft

Drivers in the Netherlands have been paying more at the pump over the past month as the war in the Middle East triggered a global energy crisis. As a result, many have turned to a more extreme solution: refusing to pay for petrol and diesel, also known as fuel theft. 

SODA, an organisation tackling petrol theft in the Netherlands, has reported a 25 percent increase in petrol and diesel theft incidents since the start of the conflict, according to AD. In April so far, incidents rose even more and were 35 percent higher compared to April last year. 

SODA reported that “unpaid refuelling is more often done intentionally this year”. Drivers will, for example, fill up their car with fuel and either leave without paying or express that they will return to pay later. Anyone who leaves a petrol station without paying can face a fine of 131 euros, along with the cost of the fuel. 

Fuel prices reach record high in the Netherlands

Fuel prices soared to a record high on Tuesday, April 8, reaching 2,819 euros per litre for diesel and 2,599 per litre for petrol, reports AD. This is an increase of around 80 cents per litre for diesel and 30 cents for Euro95. 

Martin van Eijk, chairman of the petrol station trade association Drive, says the situation is “very unfortunate” for businesses. “People either don’t want to or can’t pay. Unfortunately, that is simply the truth.”

Petrol stations close to the Dutch border have felt the strain less, continues van Eijk, as fewer people choose to refuel and instead continue on to Germany or Belgium where petrol tends to be cheaper.

Never miss a thing!Sign up for our weekly newsletters with important news stories, expat events and special offers.
Keep me updated with exclusive offers from partner companies
By signing up, you agree that we may process your information in accordance with our privacy policy
follow us for regular updates:
Clara Bousfield

Editor at IamExpat Media

News Editor for Switzerland at IamExpat Media. Clara studied American History and Politics in the U.K., and after working for six years at a tech company she quit her job and moved to Switzerland. Since 2023 she has been based in Lucerne, learning German and integrating into Swiss life (Swiss raclette grill and all). In her spare time she enjoys walking, baking, travelling to new places, and feeding her tea and coffee addiction.Read more

Related Stories

Rotterdam to test cameras that detect noisy vehiclesRotterdam to test cameras that detect noisy vehicles
Dutch deep-tech company to replace street lights with glowing road markingsDutch deep-tech company to replace street lights with glowing road markings
The Hague abolishes 50-euro parking feeThe Hague abolishes 50-euro parking fee
Dutch government considers measures to combat rising petrol and energy pricesDutch government considers measures to combat rising petrol and energy prices
Drivers pay more at the pump as Dutch petrol prices soarDrivers pay more at the pump as Dutch petrol prices soar
Jetten I cabinet incoming: What expats in the Netherlands need to knowJetten I cabinet incoming: What expats in the Netherlands need to know
More drivers in the Netherlands receive traffic fines for mobile phone useMore drivers in the Netherlands receive traffic fines for mobile phone use
Dutch cabinet against Belgium’s new 100 euro toll for foreign driversDutch cabinet against Belgium’s new 100 euro toll for foreign drivers
For expats of all colours, shapes and sizes
Explore
About us
More IamExpat
Privacy
Never miss a thing!Sign up for expat events, news & offers, delivered once a week.
Keep me updated with exclusive offers from partner companies
By signing up, you agree that we may process your information in accordance with our privacy policy
© 2026 IamExpat Media B.V.