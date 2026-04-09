Petrol and diesel theft rises by 25% in the Netherlands

As fuel prices reached a record high in the Netherlands this week, petrol and diesel theft has risen by 25 percent, according to civil and criminal law organisation SODA.

Dutch drivers turn to fuel theft

Drivers in the Netherlands have been paying more at the pump over the past month as the war in the Middle East triggered a global energy crisis. As a result, many have turned to a more extreme solution: refusing to pay for petrol and diesel, also known as fuel theft.

SODA, an organisation tackling petrol theft in the Netherlands, has reported a 25 percent increase in petrol and diesel theft incidents since the start of the conflict, according to AD. In April so far, incidents rose even more and were 35 percent higher compared to April last year.

SODA reported that “unpaid refuelling is more often done intentionally this year”. Drivers will, for example, fill up their car with fuel and either leave without paying or express that they will return to pay later. Anyone who leaves a petrol station without paying can face a fine of 131 euros, along with the cost of the fuel.