Dutch petrol prices reach new record high as oil prices soar

Petrol prices in the Netherlands have risen yet again as the oil crisis continues. The suggested retail price for a litre of Euro95 petrol stood at 2,63 euros for the first time on Tuesday, May 5.

Record-breaking fuel prices in the Netherlands

Drivers in the Netherlands are feeling the impact as the conflict in the Middle East continues to drive up oil prices. On Monday, the price of oil reached 114 US dollars per barrel, leading to a knock-on effect on petrol prices around the world.

On Tuesday, the consumer collective UnitedConsumers put the price of Euro95 petrol at 2,636 euros a litre in the Netherlands, the highest price recorded since records began in 2000. In June 2022, Dutch petrol prices rose above 2,50 euros per litre due to the Russian invasion of Ukraine. This record high was broken in March this year when the war broke out in the Middle East, and has been broken 14 times since.