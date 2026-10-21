Train travel in the Netherlands is set to become more expensive next year. Dutch rail operator NS has announced that ticket prices and most subscriptions will increase by an average of 4,7 percent from January 1, 2027.

Which train fares will stay the same?

The high-speed rail supplement will rise from 3,20 euros to 3,40 euros, while renting an OV-fiets will cost 4,95 euros instead of 4,80 euros.

Not all NS prices will increase. The Railrunner ticket, which allows children to travel by train all day, will remain at 2,50 euros. The Kids Vrij subscription for children aged 4 to 11 years old will also remain free. Meanwhile, the Dal Voordeel subscription for young people aged 12 to 17 will continue to offer 40 percent off during off-peak hours and weekends, with no subscription fee.

NS offer discounts of up to 80% on train tickets



This adjustment comes after a 6,52 percent hike in train ticket prices in 2026. Based on information from NS, the higher fares will support service improvements, investments in new trains and higher operating expenses.