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NS train tickets to rise 4,7% in 2027

NS train tickets to rise 4,7% in 2027

Ns Train Tickets to Rise 4,7 Percent in 2027

Image credit: EnriqueDCorral / Shutterstock.com

By Fatma Nur Ozturk

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Train travel in the Netherlands is set to become more expensive next year. Dutch rail operator NS has announced that ticket prices and most subscriptions will increase by an average of 4,7 percent from January 1, 2027.

Which train fares will stay the same?

The high-speed rail supplement will rise from 3,20 euros to 3,40 euros, while renting an OV-fiets will cost 4,95 euros instead of 4,80 euros.

Not all NS prices will increase. The Railrunner ticket, which allows children to travel by train all day, will remain at 2,50 euros. The Kids Vrij subscription for children aged 4 to 11 years old will also remain free. Meanwhile, the Dal Voordeel subscription for young people aged 12 to 17 will continue to offer 40 percent off during off-peak hours and weekends, with no subscription fee. 

NS offer discounts of up to 80% on train tickets


This adjustment comes after a 6,52 percent hike in train ticket prices in 2026. Based on information from NS, the higher fares will support service improvements, investments in new trains and higher operating expenses.

Alongside the ticket price rises, NS plans to expand the maximum savings on specific off-peak fares from 60 percent to 80 percent starting in 2027.

These PrijsTijd Deals will be offered on quieter trains with ample available seating. As the year progresses, travellers will additionally gain the option to secure these discounted fares on their day of travel. NS will inform subscription holders of their new rates in the coming weeks.

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Fatma Nur Ozturk
Fatma Nur Ozturk

Editor at IamExpat Media

Fatma Nur is a News Editor at IamExpat with a background in translation, journalism and linguistics. Having called Türkiye, Kosovo, the United States and the Netherlands home, she has developed a fascination with the ways language and culture shape our lives. When she's not exploring stories in the newsroom, she can usually be found on a theatre stage or making music with her orchestra. Her most discerning critic, however, remains her cat, Pars. Read more

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