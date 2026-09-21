New provider warns Utrecht bus services are financially unsustainable

Public transport operator Keolis has issued an urgent distress signal to the province of Utrecht, warning that severe financial losses are making its regional bus services unsustainable. The company, which took over the 10-year transport concession for the "Utrecht Buiten" region late last year, is facing far higher deficits than anticipated, threatening key commuter connections across Amersfoort, Veenendaal, Woerden and Zeist.

Operational issues & driver shortages drive losses

Keolis attributes the financial fallout to a combination of high inflation, tight labour market conditions and operational setbacks. These issues have directly impacted passengers, resulting in widespread delays and cancelled trips. To stabilise operations, the provider was forced to scale down its timetable by 9 percent in April, following severe driver shortages.

Urban transport partner Transdev, which operates urban bus and tram services within the city of Utrecht and its immediate surroundings under the shared U-OV brand, is facing similar financial deficits and previously reduced its timetable by 11 percent. Both operators have already been fined millions of euros by provincial authorities for failing to meet performance targets.

Province of Utrecht evaluates emergency plans

The provincial government described the financial emergency so early into the contract as "disappointing and remarkable", according to a confidential letter obtained by de Volkskrant.