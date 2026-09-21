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New provider warns Utrecht bus services are financially unsustainable

New provider warns Utrecht bus services are financially unsustainable

Utrecht Bus Fares 2026 New Company

Image credit: Andre Muller / Shutterstock.com

By Selin Chatzi Ali Oglou

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Public transport operator Keolis has issued an urgent distress signal to the province of Utrecht, warning that severe financial losses are making its regional bus services unsustainable. The company, which took over the 10-year transport concession for the "Utrecht Buiten" region late last year, is facing far higher deficits than anticipated, threatening key commuter connections across Amersfoort, Veenendaal, Woerden and Zeist.

Operational issues & driver shortages drive losses

Keolis attributes the financial fallout to a combination of high inflation, tight labour market conditions and operational setbacks. These issues have directly impacted passengers, resulting in widespread delays and cancelled trips. To stabilise operations, the provider was forced to scale down its timetable by 9 percent in April, following severe driver shortages.

Urban transport partner Transdev, which operates urban bus and tram services within the city of Utrecht and its immediate surroundings under the shared U-OV brand, is facing similar financial deficits and previously reduced its timetable by 11 percent. Both operators have already been fined millions of euros by provincial authorities for failing to meet performance targets.

Province of Utrecht evaluates emergency plans

The provincial government described the financial emergency so early into the contract as "disappointing and remarkable", according to a confidential letter obtained by de Volkskrant.

Officials are currently drawing up emergency contingency plans to ensure continuity for commuters, though legal restrictions around public tenders limit how much additional funding or contract flexibility the province can offer retroactively.

Despite the ongoing negotiations, Keolis reassured passengers that daily schedules remain unaffected, telling NU that over 700 staff members continue working to ensure commuters are "taken safely and comfortably to their destination."

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Selin Chatzi Ali Oglou
Selin Chatzi Ali Oglou

Deputy Editor at IamExpat Media

Selin is an arts and culture editor who has lived in Greece, Türkiye, Italy, the UK, and the Dominican Republic before ultimately settling in the Netherlands. When she is not working on her PhD thesis on the recovery of marginalised voices through cultural memory, she can be found bravely fighting the Dutch headwind on her bike or recharging next to her feline sidekick.Read more

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