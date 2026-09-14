Amsterdam Centraal crowned 3rd-best train station in Europe in 2026

Dutch train stations frequently fare well when it comes to the European Railway Station Index by the Consumer Choice Center (CCC). And 2026 is no different as Amsterdam Centraal claims the title of third-best train station in Europe, and two other stations in the Netherlands make it into the top 20 as well.

The 2026 European Railway Station Index explained

Train travel is booming in Europe, making the European Railway Index by the CCC even more relevant for residents and travellers alike. The 2026 ranking compared the 60 largest railway stations on the continent (by passenger volume) to “help consumers enjoy the best possible experience on their next trip”.

Ten train stations have been added to the annual ranking this year thanks to growing passenger numbers: The Hague Central, Poznań Główny, Kraków Główny, Birmingham New Street, Madrid-Chamartín, Luzern Station, Leiden Centraal, Prague Central Station and Venice’s Santa Lucia.

Each station is scored on factors such as the number of restaurants, train delays, waiting times, access to station services, accessibility, WiFi and national and local public transport coverage.