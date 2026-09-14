Amsterdam Centraal crowned 3rd-best train station in Europe in 2026
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Dutch train stations frequently fare well when it comes to the European Railway Station Index by the Consumer Choice Center (CCC). And 2026 is no different as Amsterdam Centraal claims the title of third-best train station in Europe, and two other stations in the Netherlands make it into the top 20 as well.
The 2026 European Railway Station Index explained
Train travel is booming in Europe, making the European Railway Index by the CCC even more relevant for residents and travellers alike. The 2026 ranking compared the 60 largest railway stations on the continent (by passenger volume) to “help consumers enjoy the best possible experience on their next trip”.
Ten train stations have been added to the annual ranking this year thanks to growing passenger numbers: The Hague Central, Poznań Główny, Kraków Główny, Birmingham New Street, Madrid-Chamartín, Luzern Station, Leiden Centraal, Prague Central Station and Venice’s Santa Lucia.
Each station is scored on factors such as the number of restaurants, train delays, waiting times, access to station services, accessibility, WiFi and national and local public transport coverage.
4 Dutch stations have fewest delays in Europe
Perhaps unsurprisingly, Switzerland dominated the top 20 train stations in this year’s ranking, with Zürich Hbf taking first place as Europe’s top-rated railway station, followed by Gare du Nord in second and Amsterdam Centraal in third.
The central station in Amsterdam was recognised for making big improvements this year, climbing from 10th place in 2025, thanks to “longer ticket-office hours and an expanded retail offering”. It’s now the leading medium-sized station in Europe.
Utrecht Centraal came in joint 14th with Luzern Hbf, while Rotterdam Central Station was awarded joint 16th place with Stockholm Central Station. As for other train stations in the Netherlands? Leiden Centraal and The Hague Central just missed landing a place in the bottom half of the rankings, taking 25th and 26th place respectively.
Dutch train stations also had some of the fewest delays. Out of trains in the Netherlands, Leiden Centraal performed the best, followed by The Hague Central, Rotterdam Central Station and Utrecht Centraal.
German train stations, on the other hand, failed to make the top 10 and 15 stations, ranking in the bottom 30. Train stations in Germany took up all spots for the least punctual trains in Europe, with Dortmund Hbf seeing the most delays.
Top 10 best train stations in Europe in 2026
In all, the top 10 best train stations in Europe in 2026 according to the CCC are:
- Zürich Hbf, Switzerland
- Gare du Nord, France
- Amsterdam Centraal, The Netherlands
- Wrocław Główny, Poland
- Bern Hbf, Switzerland
- Gare Montparnasse, France
- Gare Saint-Lazare, France
- London Bridge, UK
- Kraków Główny, Poland
- London St Pancras International, UK
Take a look at the full European Railway Station Index for more details.
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Editor at IamExpat Media