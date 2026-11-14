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Newborns in the Netherlands could soon receive double surnames

Newborns in the Netherlands could soon receive double surnames

Newborns in the Netherlands Could Soon Receive Double Surnames

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By Fatma Nur Ozturk

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The alphabet could soon have a say in what babies in the Netherlands are called. Under a new government proposal, newborns would automatically receive both parents' surnames in alphabetical order if their parents do not register a preference.

Newborns could receive both parents' surnames by default

Since 2024, parents in the Netherlands have been able to give their children a combined surname. However, under the current rules, children born to married or registered partners automatically receive their father's or co-mother's surname if no choice is made, while children born to unmarried parents receive their mother's surname.

The Dutch government wants to change this by introducing a gender-neutral system that treats both legal parents equally. For example, if one parent has the surname Bakker and the other Jansen, their baby would automatically receive the combined surname Bakker Jansen, unless the parents choose otherwise.

What if parents want a different surname?

Parents would still be free to choose one parent's surname or combine both in whichever order they prefer. The proposal would also make the process easier, allowing one parent to register their joint decision with the municipality instead of requiring both to appear in person.

Parents would also have up to a year after their child's birth to agree on a different surname. If they cannot reach an agreement, they could take the matter to court, where a judge could make an exception to the alphabetical rule if it is in the child's best interests.

What about children with international parents?

Families with ties to more than one country already have some flexibility when choosing a surname in the Netherlands. If a child has another nationality, either alongside Dutch nationality or on its own, parents may be able to follow that country's naming rules instead.

This can include traditions such as different surname endings for boys and girls, as seen in countries like Poland and Greece.

The proposed changes are not yet law, and the government is inviting public feedback through an online consultation until January 10, 2027.

Once the consultation closes, the government will review the feedback and may revise the proposal before submitting it to the Council of State for advice. The bill would then need approval from both houses of the Dutch parliament before becoming law. No date has been announced for when the new rules could take effect.

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Fatma Nur Ozturk
Fatma Nur Ozturk

Editor at IamExpat Media

Fatma Nur is a News Editor at IamExpat with a background in translation, journalism and linguistics. Having called Türkiye, Kosovo, the United States and the Netherlands home, she has developed a fascination with the ways language and culture shape our lives. When she's not exploring stories in the newsroom, she can usually be found on a theatre stage or making music with her orchestra. Her most discerning critic, however, remains her cat, Pars. Read more

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