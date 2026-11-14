Newborns in the Netherlands could soon receive double surnames

The alphabet could soon have a say in what babies in the Netherlands are called. Under a new government proposal, newborns would automatically receive both parents' surnames in alphabetical order if their parents do not register a preference.

Newborns could receive both parents' surnames by default

Since 2024, parents in the Netherlands have been able to give their children a combined surname. However, under the current rules, children born to married or registered partners automatically receive their father's or co-mother's surname if no choice is made, while children born to unmarried parents receive their mother's surname.

The Dutch government wants to change this by introducing a gender-neutral system that treats both legal parents equally. For example, if one parent has the surname Bakker and the other Jansen, their baby would automatically receive the combined surname Bakker Jansen, unless the parents choose otherwise.

What if parents want a different surname?

Parents would still be free to choose one parent's surname or combine both in whichever order they prefer. The proposal would also make the process easier, allowing one parent to register their joint decision with the municipality instead of requiring both to appear in person.