Home
Expat Info
Dutch news & articles
Millions of addresses available online after major Dutch data leak

Millions of addresses available online after major Dutch data leak

By Victoria Séveno

See more IamExpat articles in your Google search results

Add IamExpat to Google News

A major error at the Netherlands’ Cadastre, Land Registry and Mapping Agency (Kadaster) has resulted in the personal information and residential addresses of millions of homeowners in the Netherlands being freely available online, RTL Nieuws has reported. 

Addresses and data accessible to the public via Kadaster

As an official government agency, the Kadaster documents administrative and spatial data on properties in the Netherlands, collecting and registering information regarding purchase prices and ownership. This means that anyone who has bought a house in the Netherlands is listed in the Kadaster. 

While this information is typically only accessible to certain groups, such as lawyers and estate agents, research carried out by RTL Nieuws has revealed that a “serious leak” meant that, for years, all this sensitive data has been accessible to members of the public. Instead of enforcing tougher regulations for the creation of an official account in order to access this information, the Kadaster “does not verify identities”, making it “possible for anyone to create a professional account” in order to access private data.

The “leaky” security has allowed members of the public to enter an address and discover a property’s purchase price and the name of the owner, or to enter a name and find the address of a fellow citizen or resident

Experts blame Dutch government for security oversight

Talking to RTL Nieuws, Aleid Wolfsen, chairman of the Dutch Data Protection Authority, explained how this oversight poses “a great danger to threatened journalists, activists and politicians,” as well as anyone who “has to deal with an angry, stalking ex.” Cybersecurity expert Dave Maasland agreed, pointing out that “the leak can lead to life-threatening situations.”

Maasland has placed the blame firmly on the Dutch government. “They are offering a kind of Yellow Pages for criminals,” he said. "It is unacceptable that the government…does not take any action to properly assess the current risks.”

“Someone could suddenly appear on their doorstep to threaten them, or worse. We therefore immediately instructed the Land Registry to close this leak,” Wolfsen said. In response, a spokesperson for the Kadaster told RTL Nieuws that the level of security has been “significantly strengthened”.

Thumb image credit: Jarretera / Shutterstock.com.

Never miss a thing!Sign up for our weekly newsletters with important news stories, expat events and special offers.
Keep me updated with exclusive offers from partner companies
By signing up, you agree that we may process your information in accordance with our privacy policy
follow us for regular updates:
Victoria Séveno
Victoria grew up in Amsterdam, before moving to the UK to study English and Related Literature at the University of York and completing her NCTJ course at the Press Association in London. She has a love for all things movies, animals, and food. Read more

Related Stories

Nationwide fireworks ban in the Netherlands comes into effect in AugustNationwide fireworks ban in the Netherlands comes into effect in August
Starting housing co-ops to become easier with new Dutch lawStarting housing co-ops to become easier with new Dutch law
Advisors urge tax on multiple properties to fix Dutch housing marketAdvisors urge tax on multiple properties to fix Dutch housing market
Dutch government reverses decision to axe national air raid sirensDutch government reverses decision to axe national air raid sirens
EU says no to Dutch request for extension of extra border controlsEU says no to Dutch request for extension of extra border controls
Cost of traffic fines in the Netherlands to increase against expert adviceCost of traffic fines in the Netherlands to increase against expert advice
Monthly air raid sirens in the Netherlands to stop from 2028Monthly air raid sirens in the Netherlands to stop from 2028
Cuts to mortgage tax relief in the Netherlands on the table againCuts to mortgage tax relief in the Netherlands on the table again
For expats of all colours, shapes and sizes
Explore
About us
More IamExpat
Privacy
Never miss a thing!Sign up for expat events, news & offers, delivered once a week.
Keep me updated with exclusive offers from partner companies
By signing up, you agree that we may process your information in accordance with our privacy policy
© 2026 IamExpat Media B.V.