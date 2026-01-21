Biggest Dutch opposition party PVV splinters as seven MPs form new party
Geert Wilders’ Party for Freedom (PVV) has seen some big changes. Seven of the 26 MPs have left the far-right party, after disagreeing on the party's strategy and structure, to form their own faction and possibly a future new party.
PVV no longer biggest opposition party in the Netherlands
With 26 seats, far-right PVV used to hold the same number of seats as D66, the largest party in the Netherlands. However, seven MPs have now broken off, bringing PVV down to just 19 seats and making GroenLinks-PvdA the biggest opposition party with 20 seats.
In a recent party meeting, the seven MPs, which are now known as Group Markuszower, wanted to discuss Wilders’ poor handling of the election campaign that lost the party 11 seats. According to a document seen by NOS, the group also wanted Wilders to make immediate changes, such as creating a membership structure for the party and stepping down as party leader.
Gidi Markuszower, who is leading the splinter group, especially believes that PVV should be more open to cooperation with other parties. "The country needs solutions, not just criticism. This also includes cooperation with parties that want the same for the Netherlands as we do, on numerous issues," he wrote in a letter to Wilders.
“It’s a black day for the PVV,” Wilders told NOS. The group’s thoughts on cooperation with other parties do not fit with the party’s plans, according to the PVV leader. "That's not what we plan to do," said Wilders. "And I'm not in favour of a membership-based party." D66 recently submitted a proposal that would require political parties to have formal membership systems.
Group Markuszower open to talks with coalition parties
While Wilders openly condemned the rare minority cabinet that D66, CDA and VVD plan to form, Group Markuszower is open to meeting with the prospective coalition parties. This means that the alliance has the potential for seven additional members, and every seat counts.
According to AD, this doesn’t mean that the cabinet formation is instantly changed. “D66, VVD, and CDA are rapidly edging towards an agreement on January 30, and a scene on the platform at the end of February. That timetable is in place. Nothing will change that, as long as the three don't clash,” wrote the newspaper.
The group has emphasised that their views on issues such as migration, agriculture and healthcare haven’t changed significantly, but that working with a minority government could offer “many opportunities to achieve results for our voters”.
Coalition parties remain cautiously optimistic about the new Group Markuszower. "The question remains what their substantive course will be. We'll see that in the coming weeks," said D66 leader Rob Jetten, adding that "a new party that wants to collaborate constructively offers opportunities." VVD leader Dilan Yesilgöz, who has been trying to form a more right-leaning cabinet, is open to their support.