Biggest Dutch opposition party PVV splinters as seven MPs form new party

Geert Wilders’ Party for Freedom (PVV) has seen some big changes. Seven of the 26 MPs have left the far-right party, after disagreeing on the party's strategy and structure, to form their own faction and possibly a future new party.

PVV no longer biggest opposition party in the Netherlands

With 26 seats, far-right PVV used to hold the same number of seats as D66, the largest party in the Netherlands. However, seven MPs have now broken off, bringing PVV down to just 19 seats and making GroenLinks-PvdA the biggest opposition party with 20 seats.

In a recent party meeting, the seven MPs, which are now known as Group Markuszower, wanted to discuss Wilders’ poor handling of the election campaign that lost the party 11 seats. According to a document seen by NOS, the group also wanted Wilders to make immediate changes, such as creating a membership structure for the party and stepping down as party leader.

Gidi Markuszower, who is leading the splinter group, especially believes that PVV should be more open to cooperation with other parties. "The country needs solutions, not just criticism. This also includes cooperation with parties that want the same for the Netherlands as we do, on numerous issues," he wrote in a letter to Wilders.