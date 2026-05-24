Amsterdam to hand out 2.000 emergency kits to low-income households

The city of Amsterdam has announced plans to distribute 2.000 emergency packages to low-income residents in the Dutch capital, starting this summer.

Food banks in Amsterdam issue city emergency packages

Amsterdam mayor Femke Halsema and the alderman of social affairs Rutger Groot Wassink announced that the city would issue 2.000 emergency packages to low-income residents this summer. Households registered at the local food bank will receive the kits with their weekly distributions.

In the packages, residents will receive items such as an emergency radio, a first aid kit and a whistle. The municipality is paying for the resources from the city’s poverty budget, which is why there is only enough funding for 2.000 packages.

The city also wants to encourage neighbourhood-oriented communication by providing a toolkit that guides residents and their neighbours on mapping out who will need help in emergencies and who can assist them.