Amsterdam cracks down on nuisance and drug dealing in Vondelpark

The city of Amsterdam has declared Vondelpark a nuisance zone after a rising number of incidents involving drug dealing, robberies and burglaries of businesses. This will allow the police to do more to maintain safety in the area.

Vondelpark in Amsterdam declared nuisance area

Amsterdam residents recently received a letter from the Zuid district informing them that Vondelpark and the surrounding streets are a nuisance zone, effective immediately. The area has been experiencing an increasing number of problems with public drug dealing, street robberies and burglaries.

Businesses, retailers and restaurants in the area previously wrote an urgent letter to Mayor Femke Halsema after several burglaries and acts of intimidation occurred. According to Het Parool, some businesses were robbed four times in just three weeks, while others reported vandalism and harassment of their staff.

"The problems are no longer temporary or seasonal. This has a major impact on the quality of life and the sense of safety in the park," said acting district chairman Rocco Piers in the letter to residents. Declaring the area a nuisance zone allows the municipality, police and the prosecution office to do more to maintain safety.