Amsterdam cracks down on nuisance and drug dealing in Vondelpark
The city of Amsterdam has declared Vondelpark a nuisance zone after a rising number of incidents involving drug dealing, robberies and burglaries of businesses. This will allow the police to do more to maintain safety in the area.
Amsterdam residents recently received a letter from the Zuid district informing them that Vondelpark and the surrounding streets are a nuisance zone, effective immediately. The area has been experiencing an increasing number of problems with public drug dealing, street robberies and burglaries.
Businesses, retailers and restaurants in the area previously wrote an urgent letter to Mayor Femke Halsema after several burglaries and acts of intimidation occurred. According to Het Parool, some businesses were robbed four times in just three weeks, while others reported vandalism and harassment of their staff.
"The problems are no longer temporary or seasonal. This has a major impact on the quality of life and the sense of safety in the park," said acting district chairman Rocco Piers in the letter to residents. Declaring the area a nuisance zone allows the municipality, police and the prosecution office to do more to maintain safety.
For example, the police will be allowed to ban someone causing a nuisance from the area for between 24 and 72 hours, depending on the offence. Other areas in Amsterdam that are also classified as nuisance zones include the areas around Amsterdam Sloterdijk train station, Venserpolder, Johan Cruijff Arena, Nelson Mandela Park and the Bijlmer district.
Almere bans gatherings in city centre
Amsterdam isn’t the only Dutch city experiencing drug-related nuisance. Almere recently implemented a ban on public gatherings in the city centre after persistent nuisance caused by drug dealing and violence.
The past few months have seen a rise in people dealing drugs and behaving in an intimidating or violent manner, reports NOS. Six minors were recently arrested for assault in a fast-food restaurant and several more were arrested after a brawl on Stadhuisplein.
Now, the city has announced that groups of three or more people gathering without reason and causing a nuisance in Almere’s city centre could be fined or arrested. This ban will be in place for six months, after which its effectiveness will be evaluated to decide whether it should be extended.